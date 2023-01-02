Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 17 game

The NFL has saved the best “Monday Night Football” for last.

There are few games that have been as highly anticipated on the NFL schedule as Bills-Bengals in Cincinnati to wrap up Week 17, and it has lived up to the hype. Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have never faced off, and both have their teams shaped up to be among the best teams in the NFL and legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

This game is almost certainly going to be an elimination game for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Bills currently have the tiebreaker over the Chiefs, but a loss to Cincinnati would likely knock them out of contention for that top spot. The Bengals need to beat the Bills and have the Chiefs to lose to the Raiders in Week 18. A tie puts the Chiefs in the driver’s seat for that top spot.

With that, here’s everything you need to know about Week 17’s “Monday Night Football” clash, including start time and broadcast information.

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

The Bills and Chiefs have seemingly been the league’s biggest rivalry over the past three years. But the Bengals in the past two seasons have inserted themselves into the conversation. The only non-Chiefs AFC team to reach the Super Bowl since 2018 is Cincinnati, which faced the Rams last year after eliminating Patrick Mahomes and Co. from the Playoffs in the AFC championship, a feat Allen and the Bills have yet to accomplish.

But while the Bengals and Chiefs have now faced each other three times during the Mahomes-Burrow era, Allen and Burrow have never played each other. And the hype couldn’t be much higher for the first showdown. Burrow is second among quarterbacks in the NFL in PFF Offensive grade at 90.8, while Allen ranks third at 90.4.

The two quarterbacks both find themselves in the MVP discussion. Burrow has been the better passer this year, having completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,260 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to Allen’s 63.4 completion percentage, 4,029 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns and 13 picks. Allen has been more productive in the running game with 115 carries for 746 yards and seven touchdowns to Burrow’s 72 carries for 247 yards and five touchdowns.

This game features more than just two standout quarterbacks, however. Fans will get to watch two of the league’s best wide receivers in Stefon Diggs and Ja’Marr Chase battling to one-up the other. It will also see two premier defensive coordinators match wits with Leslie Frazier opposing Burrow, and Lou Anarumo looking to shut down Allen.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Monday, Jan. 2 Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

This will be the final “Monday Night Football” of the season, and as has been the case with the previous MNF games, it will be broadcast at 8:15 pm ET.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

Monday, Jan. 2 TV channel: ESPN, ABC (US) | TSN 3 (Canada)

TV channel: ESPN, ABC (US) | TSN 3 (Canada)
Live stream: ESPN app, ESPN.com, ESPN+, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

ESPN will handle broadcasting duties for “Monday Night Football.” Still, there are a host of other ways for viewers to watch the action with and without cable. Those with cable can find the game free on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Additionally, those with an ESPN+ subscription can find the game on the streaming service when it airs, as well.

There won’t be a simulcast of “Monday Night Football” in Week 17 featuring the Manning brothers.

In Canada, fans can watch the game on TSN 3, or with DAZN, which carries every NFL game.

NFL live stream for Bills vs. Bengals

Bills vs. Bengals will be broadcast on ESPN in the US However, there are still a bevy of ways to tap into Monday’s game, even if you’re on the go.

“Monday Night Football” will be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN.com for those subscribed to a cable service. Folks with an ESPN+ subscription can also follow the game via the ESPN+ app.

