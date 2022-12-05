Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 13 game

Someone has to win the NFC South, right? The Buccaneers, Falcons and Saints each lost in Week 12 as the entire division remains at least a game under .500, and each team remains at least 1.5 games within Tampa Bay in first place.

But when the Saints and Buccaneers play on Monday, barring a tie, one of the two teams will have to win as they face off against each other under the lights of primetime.

Tom Brady has had his issues with the Saints since he arrived in Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers won the first of the two division clashes this year, beating New Orleans 20-10 in the Superdome in the second week of the season.

This will be a chance for both teams to snap troubling trends so far this year. Losses have come in bunches as neither Squad has posted a losing streak of fewer than two games. Both teams lost their last game after winning the previous one. At least one of them will end their current losing run at just one.

Saints vs. Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Both the Saints and Buccaneers are coming off disappointing losses, and for different reasons.

New Orleans’ offense was completely shut down in a 13-0 loss to the 49ers on the road, while the Buccaneers blew a late lead and made some questionable clock management decisions as the Browns came back to beat them 23-17.

Although it hasn’t been the best season for Brady and the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay remains graded as one of the better teams in the NFC. Football Outsiders lists the Buccaneers as the 10th-best team in the NFL by total DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and the fourth-best team in the NFC. Although not his best season, Tom Brady still ranks as the fourth-best quarterback in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above average).

The Outlook is a bit more bleak for the Saints. Football Outsiders has New Orleans as the 25th-best team in the NFC and ahead of only the Rams, Panthers, Bears and Cardinals in the NFC by total DVOA. Andy Dalton finds himself at 20th in DYAR.

The last time these two teams faced, however, it wasn’t Dalton starting for the Saints. It was Jameis Winston, who started and completed 25 of 40 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and three picks, including a pick-six. On the other side, Brady completed 18 of 34 attempts for 190 yards and a touchdown.

During that game, the Buccaneers and Saints went through the first three quarters tied at three, but the Buccaneers went on a 17-3 fourth-quarter run to take the contest.

Monday, Dec. 5

8:15 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Buccaneers is slated to kick off at 8:15 pm ET. Joe Buck will be calling play-by-play, while Troy Aikman will be the game's color commentator in the Booth in Tampa, with Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.

ESPN, ESPN2 (US) | TSN 1/3/4, RDS 2 (Canada)

ESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL+, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

There will be two different options to watch "Monday Night Football." The first is on ESPN, which will carry the main broadcast of Buck and Aikman. There will also be the ManningCast on ESPN2 for those who want to catch Peyton and Eli Manning on the call.

In Canada, fans can watch the game on TSN 1/3/4, RDS 2, or with DAZN, which carries every NFL game.

Saints vs. Buccaneers will be carried on ESPN, but the game will also be available on a variety of other platforms. One option is the ESPN app and ESPN.com, where the game will be free for those with a cable subscription.

Cord-cutters can find Monday's Matchup on ESPN+. FuboTV carries ESPN as well as CBS, Fox and NFL Network, meaning viewers can watch most local game broadcasts.