Who Ohio State Football offered within the last 24 hours

The Buckeye recruiting machine has been burning a bit more gas over the last 24 hours. Ohio State head Coach Ryan Day and his staff have been extremely busy, as they have sent out a plethora of offers across the country.

The focus was mainly on the defensive line, but another position was offered as well. It seems like Day has identified a potential future weakness among the “Rushmen” and is looking for more bodies to join that group.

Larry Johnson, the defensive line position coach, missed out on more than a few of his top choices during the 2023 cycle. It seems like the Buckeyes are casting a much wider net in 2024. Find out who recently got an Ohio State offer below.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen is on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

2024 Missouri defensive end Williams Nwaneri

2024 Florida defensive end Solomon Williams

2024 Arizona defensive end Elijah Rushing

2024 Oklahoma defensive end David Stone Jr.

2024 California defensive end Aydin Breland

2024 Florida defensive end Jayden Jackson

2024 Oklahoma jumbo athlete Danny Okoye

2024 Florida running back Jordan Lyle

Story Originally appeared on Buckeye Wire