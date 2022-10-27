Who Kim Mulkey starts, handles rotation

On many counts, LSU Women’s basketball exceeded expectations last season under the direction of new Coach Kim Mulkey by winning 26 games and getting to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seeds

But most of that experience is gone and only one starter returns for the Tigers. Mulkey and her staff put the full-court press on the transfer Portal to bring in key players at positions of great need all the while signing one of the top incoming freshman classes for a total of nine newcomers

For the first time since 2013, LSU opens the season ranked in the AP Poll coming in at No. 16. The task for Mulkey is putting it all together, finding that best combination of five on the floor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button