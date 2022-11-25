Who is USA soccer player Haji Wright? USMNT goal scorer gets World Cup start vs England

England and the USA published unchanged lineups for their World Cup Clash on Friday, except for one name: Haji Wright.

The response was one of surprise on social media, with USMNT fans stunned Coach Gregg Berhalter would throw Wright in against the Roaring Three Lions.

Wright came off the substitutes bench to earn only his fourth international cap in the USA’s opening match of Qatar 2022 against Wales.

Who is Haji Wright and how did he earn such trust from Berhalter? Sporting News gets you up to speed with the Pacy striker.

Who is US soccer’s Haji Wright?

Towering over his teammates at 6-foot-3, Wright is a fast-moving striker who has enjoyed a breakout year.

The California-born 24-year-old is second in the Turkish Super Lig’s top-scorer race behind Ecuadorian star Enner Valencia, notching nine goals in 12 games this season.

He was a surprise entry to the USMNT’s final 26-man squad, having only made his debut on the international stage in June.

5 – Haji Wright is the first #USMNT player to start at the World Cup in one of his first five caps since David Regis in 1998. Trust. pic.twitter.com/6g0giMKdkF — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) November 25, 2022