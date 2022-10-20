Who is the lowest paid NBA player in the 2022-2023 season?

When it comes to annual earnings in professional sports, there aren’t any that can compete with the NBA. On the other hand, it’s not every athlete in the league that’s making the big bucks when a year comes to an end.

But first Let’s talk about NBA minimum salaries

As is the case in just about any professional sport, there is a minimum salary that a player can earn. The NBA is of course no different. Regarding who receives a minimum salary in the league and how they are calculated, what we can tell you is that it’s typically Rookies and undrafted players who are placed on minimum salaries, however quite a few Veterans can find themselves on them as well. In terms of how it’s calculated, rather simply it must be said. Minimum salaries in the NBA are calculated on the basis of the amount of experience that a player has in the league. With that in mind, one can understand that a Veteran can in fact make a significant amount more than a Rookie by virtue of having played in the league longer. Below you can see a breakdown of the minimum salary figures for this season:

Years of Experience Salary 0 $1,017,781 1 $1,637,966 2 $1,836,090 3 $1,902,133 4 $1,968,175 5 $2,133,278 6 $2,298,385 7 $2,463,490 8 $2,628,597 9 $2,641,682 10+ $2,905,851

The interesting thing here, is the manner in which the NBA has safeguarded against teams favoring younger players, who they can acquire for less. By offering reimbursement to teams who sign players with three or more years of experience, the league has seemingly reduced the risk. How does that work? If we take the example of DeAndre Jordan – a 14-year Veteran – he will be receiving the minimum salary for a one-year contract with the Nuggets, who in turn will incur the $1,836,090 for his contract. Jordan will in fact earn $2,905,851, but the NBA will pay the difference. What’s important to understand is that this only applies to one-year contracts as opposed to multi-year deals.

Ishmail Wainright is the NBA’s lowest paid player

As mentioned above, minimum salary rules only apply to one-year contracts. That’s to say that a player can earn significantly less than the minimum, if he’s on a multiyear deal that nets him a lower salary per year. As things stand, the dubious honor of lowest paid player in the league is held by Ishmael Wainright of the Phoenix Suns, who earns a grand total of $633,891. In case you’re wondering how that measures up to the highest paid player in the league, Steph Curry earns $48,070,014 a year, so you do the math.