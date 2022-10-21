Who is the best setter in volleyball in the Battle Creek area?

The BOB is hitting the court.

The Best Of Battle Creek series in the Enquirer is being expanded this year to include the top players on volleyball courts throughout the area.

Each week, throughout the fall, we are asking, “Who is the Best Of Battle Creek?” as we look at each position in volleyball among the city/area high school teams.

MORE BEST OF BATTLE CREEK:

Top Outside Hitter in the Area

Top Middle Blocker in the Area

Top Defensive Specialist in the Area

Nominations for each position have come from the city/area coaches with a little information on each player. It will be a Tougher list to make this year as we expand the field to city and area teams, but once we do, then it will be up to the Enquirer Readers to decide who is the BOB?

Each week we give Readers choices and open our online poll for voting, with a Winner decided by the following Monday.

WATER HERE: Who is the best Setter in high school volleyball in the area?

Or, scroll down to the bottom of the story for an online poll

Next up are the Setters on the city/area volleyball teams.

Here are the nominations:

Lauren Higgs

School: Harper Creek

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: A four-year varsity player, Lauren Higgs has improved every season for the Beavers. She earned All-City, all-league and all-region honors a year ago and is a leader on and off the court for Harper Creek, running a fast and complex offense.

by Aisling Rankin

School: Lakeview

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: Aisling Rankin is a three-year varsity player and a vocal leader for the Spartans, who just won the All-City Tournament. Rankin, fighting through injuries this year, was All-City and all-league a year ago and has shown a strategic and tactical understanding to the Spartan offense.

Carmen Knickerbocker

School: Calhoun Christian

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: A senior who has improved every year she has been in the program, Carmen Knickerbocker is a key leader for Calhoun Christian and shows a strategic ability to run the Cougars’ offense.

Taylor Solis

School: BC Central

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: Solis, a two-year varsity starter, brings a positive attitude and leadership to the court. With good quickness and an ability to run the BCC offense, the senior is averaging 10 assists per set.

Alaina Brubaker

School: Athens

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: Running a complex offense on a state-ranked Athens team, Alaina Brubaker is one of the keys to the Indians’ success the past few years. The senior earned all-region and Third-Team All-State a year ago and is the team’s top server with 72 aces, along with 253 digs.

Addie Waito

School: Marshall

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: Addie Waito was an all-league Honorable mention pick a year ago and is a team Captain this year for a Marshall team that is coming off league and district titles and has aspirations of the same success this year. Waito shows a good ability to deliver the ball to Marshall’s top hitters.

Jordan Chard

School: Union City

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: A skilled athlete anywhere on the floor, Jordan Chard excels at the setter position for Union City. She puts in the extra work to connect with her hitters as she runs an up-tempo offense and is also a standout defensive player.

Sophie Crawford

School: Gull Lake

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: Her Coach calls Sophie Crawford one of the best Setters in the region. At 6-foot-1, the versatile junior is not only among the leaders on the team in assists and digs, she also has 156 kills.

Brealyn Lasky

School: Bronson

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: Brealyn Lasky is part of a strong Lineage of quality Setters at state power Bronson and was all-league and All-State as a sophomore. She runs a fast and complex offense and is also a standout defensive player.

Natalie Hensel

School: Pennfield

Class: Sophomore

Why she is on the list: A versatile player at 5-foot-10, Natalie Hensel works as a setter in Pennfield’s 6-2 offense when she is in the back row and is a hitter and middle Blocker when she is at the net. She leads the team with 292 assists.

Charlie Greger

School: St. Philip

Class: Freshman

Why she is on the list: Charli Greger is a first-year starter who was given the task of coming in as a setter for a team that is a two-time state champion. Greger has done a standout job at running the offense and has helped St. Philip earn a state ranking in Division 4.

Contact Bill Broderick at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

Unable to view the poll? Try refreshing your browser. Or CLICK HERE