Who is the best middle blocker in volleyball in the Battle Creek area?

The BOB is hitting the court.

The Best Of Battle Creek series in the Enquirer is being expanded this year to include the top players on volleyball courts throughout the area.

Each week, throughout the fall, we are asking, “Who is the Best Of Battle Creek?” as we look at each position in volleyball among the city/area high school teams.

Nominations for each position have come from the city/area coaches with a little information on each player. It will be a Tougher list to make this year as we expand the field to city and area teams, but once we do, then it will be up to the Enquirer Readers to decide who is the BOB?

Each week we will give Readers choices and open our online poll for voting, with a Winner decided by the following Monday.

Next up are the Middle Blockers on the city/area volleyball teams.

Here are the nominations:

Maddie Hoelscher

School: St. Philip

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: Maddie Hoelscher was a senior leader in the rotation a year ago for St. Philip’s state title team. She leads the team in kills this season and is coming off an all-league selection a year ago.

Katie Belmore

School: Lakeview

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: A four-year varsity player who earned all-league honors a year ago, Katie Belmore has been a steady force at the net and is currently top five in kills on the team and top four in blocks.

Maddie Parker

School: Harper Creek

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: Maddie Parker has been a major part of the Harper Creek offense for three years. A four-year varsity player, she is a vocal leader who brings energy to the court. The senior is great at reading defenses and has a knack for getting blocks at the net.

Julia Hall

School: Pennfield

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: Described by her Coach as a “wall at the net,” Julia Hall is a key piece up front for Pennfield. Hall leads the team in kills and blocks and has also done her part on defense with digs.

Mackenzie Hale

School: Union City

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: A six-rotation player having a big senior year, Mackenzie Hale is capable of playing anywhere on the floor. As a middle Blocker she is a good two-way player, showing good defense and hitting ability.

Natalie Frever

School: Marshall

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: Natalie Frever is a three-year starter and a key piece of the state-ranked Marshall team that won a league title a year ago. The senior was all-conference and all-area in 2021 and is a team captain this year as the Redhawks’ go-to hitter in pressure situations.

Jenna Morris

School: Lakeview

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: A four-year varsity player who earned all-league honors a year ago, Jenna Morris has expanded her role on the team at the net and is currently top five in Kills on the team and top four in blocks.

Bree Eklund

School: Gull Lake

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: Showing great athleticism and timing at the net, Bree Eklund is a rising prospect for Gull Lake as she leads the team in kills and blocks as a junior.

Nia Love

School: Battle Creek Central

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: A two-year starter, Nia Love is present on the offense and defense for the Bearcats as she has completely committed to her duties as a middle blocker.

Kami Parlin

School: Athens

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: A starter since she was a freshman, Kami Parlin is a key part of a state-ranked Athens squad, earning all-league and All-State honors. With a hitting efficiency of .204, Parlin is among the team leaders in kills with 150 and has 31 blocks.

Cassidy Pratley

School: Harper Creek

Class: Sophomore

Why she is on the list: Cassidy Pratley is one of the two outstanding middles on the Harper Creek team. As a sophomore, her big jump and speed help to make her a commanding presence in the front row. Pratley is in her second season on varsity and made all-league as a freshman and, according to her coach, is on the way to do more big things this season.

Aubree Calloway

School: Bronson

Class: Sophomore

Why she is on the list: All-league and all-state as a freshman, Aubree Calloway has taken the next step as a sophomore and is a tremendous hitter and Blocker as a six-rotation player for Bronson.

Elliana Olds

School: Calhoun Christian

Class: Freshman

Why she is on the list: Already in her second year on the varsity as a freshman, Elliana Olds was an outside hitter for Calhoun Christian a year ago as an 8th-grader. Now a middle blocker, the multiple-sport standout has shown growth in her game throughout the offseason.

