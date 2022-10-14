Who is the best DS in volleyball in the Battle Creek area?

The BOB is hitting the court.

The Best Of Battle Creek series in the Enquirer is being expanded this year to include the top players on volleyball courts throughout the area.

Each week, throughout the fall, we are asking, “Who is the Best Of Battle Creek?” as we look at each position in volleyball among the city/area high school teams.

MORE BEST OF BATTLE CREEK:

Top Outside Hitter in the Area

Top Middle Blocker in the Area

Nominations for each position have come from the city/area coaches with a little information on each player. It will be a Tougher list to make this year as we expand the field to city and area teams, but once we do, then it will be up to the Enquirer Readers to decide who is the BOB?

Each week we give Readers choices and open our online poll for voting, with a Winner decided by the following Monday.

WATER HERE: Who is the best Defensive Specialist in high school volleyball in the area?

Or, scroll down to the bottom of the story for an online poll

Next up are the Defensive Specialists on the city/area volleyball teams.

Here are the nominations:

Ashlynn Giannunzio

School: Marshall

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: Ashlynn Giannunzio, an all-conference selection a year ago as a key player on Marshall’s league and district championship team, can play multiple roles for the Redhawks, lining up as a defensive specialist and as an outside hitter.

Carley Gordon

School: Union City

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: Carley Gordon is a six-rotation player who excels on defense for Union City. The Chargers have worked their serve-receive so that Gordon is passing in all six rotations as she has one of the highest pass ratings on the team.

Avery Moran

School: Pennfield

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: Good at serving and serving receiving, Avery Moran is solid in her role as defensive specialist for the Panthers. Among the leaders on the team in digs, she also has 16 aces for a young Pennfield squad.

Tia Henry

School: Battle Creek Central

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: As a Captain and three-year starter and All-City selection a year ago, Tia Henry is a leader for Battle Creek Central on and off the court. A key part of the defense, as a leader in digs on the team, she can also step up on offense and is among the Tops on the Squad in Kills as well.

Sarah Belote

School: Calhoun Christian

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: Playing as a libero a year ago, Sarah Belote is a key contributor for Calhoun Christian at defensive specialist and can also line up as an outside hitter. The three-year varsity performer has become a bigger part of the team’s success each season since joining the program.

Kyah Lynn

School: Harper Creek

Class: Sophomore

Why she is on the list: Kyah Lynn’s addition to the varsity rotation has taken the defense and serve-receive to a new level for the Beavers. A high-energy player, she has been a solid addition to the lineup as a first-year starter as a sophomore.

Camille Oxley

School: Lakeview

Class: Sophomore

Why she is on the list: Camille Oxley has stepped in to be a rotational player as a first-year varsity player for the Spartans, who are currently getting votes in the state rankings. She’s a key player in Lakeview’s serve-receive pattern and among the leaders on the team in digs.

Addison Woodruff

School: Harper Creek

Class: Sophomore

Why she is on the list: Addison Woodruff is a first-year varsity player who has already become comfortable in the Harper Creek lineup. With good feet and quickness, she works well in the serve-receive game for the Beavers. Woodruff is also a standout server and a Weapon there.

Contact Bill Broderick at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

Unable to view the poll? Try refreshing your browser. Or CLICK HERE