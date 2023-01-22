Who is the 49ers’ backup quarterback? San Francisco’s 2023 QB depth chart behind Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy has steadied the quarterback Carousel in San Francisco — but what if it gets out of whack in the playoffs?

The 49ers have dealt with a revolving door of quarterback play in 2022. Starter Trey Lance injured his ankle in Week 1, leading to a season-ending IR stint. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in Week 13, leading to the Purdy run all the way to the NFC Divisional round.

Through it all, the steady hand of Kyle Shanahan, the emergence of Purdy and an all-world defense have helped push the 49ers to within a step of the NFC Championship game once again.

The 49ers should hope that they don’t have to go to QB No. 4 on the year at any point soon, but if they have to break glass in case of emergency, here’s the lever they’re going to have to pull:

Who is the 49ers backup quarterback?

Should Brock Purdy end up injured, the next man up would be Veteran backup Josh Johnson.

With Trey Lance on season-ending IR and Jimmy Garoppolo’s status unclear as he recovers from a foot injury, Johnson is currently QB2 on the depth chart. After Garoppolo was injured in Week 13, San Francisco signed Johnson off the Broncos’ practice squad.

Johnson is playing for his 14th NFL team, although he has only been active for seven teams in total. This marks the fourth time that Johnson has been rostered by the 49ers.

Here’s the rundown of NFL teams that he’s played for throughout his career.

Year Team 2008-11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2012* San Francisco 49ers 2012 Cleveland Browns 2013 Cincinnati Bengals 2014* San Francisco 49ers 2015* Cincinnati Bengals 2015* New York Jets 2015 Indianapolis Colts 2015 Buffalo Bills 2016* Baltimore Ravens 2016* New York Giants 2017 Houston Texans 2018* Oakland Raiders 2018 Washington 2019* Detroit Lions 2020-21* San Francisco 49ers 2021 New York Jets 2021 Baltimore Ravens 2022 Denver Broncos 2022 San Francisco 49ers

*Indicates offseason/practice Squad member.

In his career, Johnson has appeared in 39 games with nine starts, throwing for 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over 2,280 yards. He last started a game in 2021 for the Ravens, a spot start to replace the injured Lamar Jackson and a COVID-stricken Tyler Huntley. He also appeared in a game with the Jets.

49ers quarterback depth chart

The 49ers are currently rostering two active quarterbacks on game day: Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson.

Trey Lance will not play before the end of the season, and Jimmy Garoppolo is working back from a foot injury suffered in early December.

Here’s how the San Francisco depth chart lines up Entering the NFC Divisional round: