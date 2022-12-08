Who is ready to surprise?

Our analysts reveal their boldest Fantasy predictions for Week 14. Which will come to pass?

Panthers ready to pounce

Matt Harmon: The Panthers offense has a day against the Seattle defense. At different points this year we’ve had to walk back any negative takes we had on the Seahawks’ defense. The unit’s most recent performances show it’s still an exploitable group. Sam Darnold is what he is, but he played a competent caretaker game against a great Denver defense. He averaged 10 yards per pass on screen plays and those layups help keep him on schedule.

DJ Moore can certainly get Loose against an exploitable secondary and if the bye-week blues have you down, I like Terrace Marshall as a fill-in-depth receiver. He’s much more suited to the outside receiver role the team has him in now and the Seahawks have allowed 66 explosive passing plays this year, tied for fifth-most. That same bye-week appeal can be made for the backfield. D’Onta Foreman sounds like he’s going to play, but don’t rule out Chuba Hubbard as a relief man in this good Matchup after he got a lot of work in Week 12.

Huntley in QB1 territory

Andy Behrens: Last year, Tyler Huntley averaged 56.8 rushing yards per week in the five games in which he either started for Baltimore or played over 85 percent of the snaps. He’s not exactly Lamar Jackson as a runner, but he’s definitely capable of delivering a useful dual-threat performance. This week, Huntley gets a Matchup with a Steelers defense that Ranks No. 28 against the pass and has allowed a league-high 24 passing TDs. If you win the waiver Chase for Huntley, you can’t bench him in this spot. He’s a great bet to deliver a top-10 positional finish.

Goff posts top-five numbers again

Dalton Del Don: The Lions are averaging the second-most points (31.9) at home this season, where Jared Goff has posted a 17:3 TD:INT ratio (with Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift rushing for 10 touchdowns). Only the Bills have a higher implied team total than Detroit this week. Goff finishes as a top-five Fantasy QB for the second straight week while facing a Vikings defense allowing the most YPA and passing yards this season.

Market sleeping is Zay Jones

Scott Pianowski: I’m going back to Zay Jones in Week 14, especially with six teams out of play. I get it, Jacksonville stubbed its toe in Detroit, although the Lions defense has improved. Now the Jags get a Tennessee defense that stuffs the run but gives it up through the air. Jones is just one game removed from an 11-145-0 detonation. The market says he’s merely a WR3 this week, I think the market is about 10 slots too low. Give Trevor Lawrence and friends a mulligan.

