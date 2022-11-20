Who is Qatar’s best player? Goal scorer Akram Afif set to make an impression at World Cup 2022

Qatar’s first World Cup appearance in 2022 places them in Group A alongside Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands on home soil.

The hosts’ novice status could work to their advantage as a surprise package, but they face a real challenge in the group stages, as they kick off the tournament against Ecuador on November 20.

Qatar Coach Felix Sanchez has hinted he will look to Rein in his side’s attacking instincts on their World Cup debut, but Talented forward Akram Afif will be key to their hopes in front of goal.

Afif is the leading light in Sanchez’s squad, with the 25-year-old forming an eye-catching partnership alongside Almoez Ali for the hosts.

Who is Qatar’s No. 11?

Sanchez’s 26-man Squad will not be familiar to World Cup fans with the entire panel made up of players plying their trade in the domestic Qatar Stars League.

Defending Champions Al-Sadd dominate the squad, with other players coming from Al-Gharafa, Al-Duhail, Al-Rayyan and Al-Wakrah.

Rules surrounding the naturalization of players have been tightened by FIFA in recent years, with Qatar changing their policy by looking to develop native players via their Aspire Academy.

Afif has benefitted from the change in stance, with the Doha born striker instantly noticeable by both his hairstyle and his goalscoring exploits.

His speed in behind will be a real threat, as Qatar looks to frustrate and counter on opponents, and the positivity of performing on the world stage will be a huge motivation for him.

Where does Akram Afif play?

Afif is certain to start for Qatar in their World Cup opener with Sanchez potentially tweaking his role in the starting XI.

His total of 60 league goals for Al-Sadd in the last four seasons, and seven in the last 18 months for the national team, demonstrates his potency for finding the back of the net.

Sanchez has generally used him within a front two, alongside Ali, but his ability to drive forward with speed, he could also be repurposed into an advanced midfield role.

What is Akram Afif’s contract and transfer fee?

As per data from Transermrkt.com, Afif is under contract with Al-Sadd until with his transfer fee reaching a career high point of €5m (£4.3m/$5.1m) early this years, before dropping to €4.5m (£3.9 m/$4.65m) ahead of the World Cup.

Akram Afif goals and trophies

Akram Afif Club Goals CLUB League Goals Cup Goals Continental Goals Other Competitions KAS Eupen (BEL) 9 – – – Sporting Gijon (ESP) 0 – – – Al Sadd (QAT) 63 6 11 3