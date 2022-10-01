Who is on top of Week 7 boys, girls coaches poll?
The Southwest Ohio Soccer Coaches Association released its Week 7 coaches poll ranking top teams on Friday afternoon. Here’s how area high school clubs stack up against each other with the prep soccer season in full swing.
Boys
Division I
1. Mason (7) – 122
2. St. Xavier (2) – 112
3. Moeller (3) – 109
4. Anderson (1) – 98
5. Milford – 66
6. Walnut Hills – 61
7. Lakota East – 52
8. La Salle – 31
9. Lakota East – 19
9. Sycamore – 19
Others: Elder 12, Fairfield 5, Loveland 4, Oak Hills 2, Turpin 2, Kings 1.
Division II
1. Summit Country Day (8) – 97
2. Indian Hill (2) – 86
3. Wyoming – 83
4. McNicholas – 70
5. Badin – 62
6. Taylor – 45
7. Roger Bacon – 37
8. CHCA – 35
9. Batavia – 18
10. Clinton-Massie – 9
Others: Wilmington 5, New Richmond 2.
Division III
1. Mariemont (3) – 65
2. Madeira (2) – 54
3. Seven Hills (2) – 48
3. Georgetown – 48
5. Cincinnati Country Day – 45
6. Cincinnati Christian – 35
7. Finneytown – 33rd
8. Williamsburg – 25
9. Clermont Northeastern – 9
9. Deer Park – 9
Others: Fayetteville-Perry 8, Felicity-Franklin 6.
Girls
Division I
1. Milford (13) – 139
2. Mount Notre Dame (1) – 127
3. Oak Hills – 97
4. Seton – 91
5. St. Ursula – 75
6. Loveland – 61
7. West Clermont – 60
8. Mason – 37
9. Lakota East – 29
10. Anderson – 16
Others: Turpin 13, Lebanon 10, Fairfield 6, Lakota West 5, Ross 4.
Division II
1. Summit Country Day (5) – 75
2. Taylor (2) – 69
3. Wyoming – 60
4. Badin (1) – 51
5. Indian Hill – 50
6. Mercy McAuley – 39
7. Roger Bacon – 29
8. McNicholas – 24
9. Batavia – 21
10. CHCA – 17
Others: Seven Hills 5.
Division III
1. Cincinnati Country Day (6) – 60
2. Madeira – 51
3. Mariemont – 49
4. Reading – 41
5. Clermont Northeastern – 38
6. Williamsburg – 28
7. Deer Park – 22
8. Georgetown – 15
9. Clark Montessori – 9
10. Blanchester – 8
Others: Finneytown 1.