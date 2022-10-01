Who is on top of Week 7 boys, girls coaches poll?

The Southwest Ohio Soccer Coaches Association released its Week 7 coaches poll ranking top teams on Friday afternoon. Here’s how area high school clubs stack up against each other with the prep soccer season in full swing.

Boys

Division I

1. Mason (7) – 122

2. St. Xavier (2) – 112

3. Moeller (3) – 109

4. Anderson (1) – 98

5. Milford – 66

6. Walnut Hills – 61

7. Lakota East – 52

8. La Salle – 31

9. Lakota East – 19

9. Sycamore – 19

Others: Elder 12, Fairfield 5, Loveland 4, Oak Hills 2, Turpin 2, Kings 1.

Division II

1. Summit Country Day (8) – 97

2. Indian Hill (2) – 86

3. Wyoming – 83

4. McNicholas – 70

5. Badin – 62

6. Taylor – 45

7. Roger Bacon – 37

8. CHCA – 35

9. Batavia – 18

10. Clinton-Massie – 9

Others: Wilmington 5, New Richmond 2.

Division III

1. Mariemont (3) – 65

2. Madeira (2) – 54

3. Seven Hills (2) – 48

3. Georgetown – 48

5. Cincinnati Country Day – 45

6. Cincinnati Christian – 35

7. Finneytown – 33rd

8. Williamsburg – 25

9. Clermont Northeastern – 9

9. Deer Park – 9

Others: Fayetteville-Perry 8, Felicity-Franklin 6.

Girls

Division I

1. Milford (13) – 139

2. Mount Notre Dame (1) – 127

3. Oak Hills – 97

4. Seton – 91

5. St. Ursula – 75

6. Loveland – 61

7. West Clermont – 60

8. Mason – 37

9. Lakota East – 29

10. Anderson – 16

Others: Turpin 13, Lebanon 10, Fairfield 6, Lakota West 5, Ross 4.

Division II

1. Summit Country Day (5) – 75

2. Taylor (2) – 69

3. Wyoming – 60

4. Badin (1) – 51

5. Indian Hill – 50

6. Mercy McAuley – 39

7. Roger Bacon – 29

8. McNicholas – 24

9. Batavia – 21

10. CHCA – 17

Others: Seven Hills 5.

Division III

1. Cincinnati Country Day (6) – 60

2. Madeira – 51

3. Mariemont – 49

4. Reading – 41

5. Clermont Northeastern – 38

6. Williamsburg – 28

7. Deer Park – 22

8. Georgetown – 15

9. Clark Montessori – 9

10. Blanchester – 8

Others: Finneytown 1.