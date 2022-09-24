Who is on top of Week 6 boys, girls coaches poll?

The Southwest Ohio Soccer Coaches Association released its Week 6 coaches poll ranking top teams on Friday afternoon. Here’s how area high school clubs stack up against each other with the prep soccer season in full swing.

Boys

Division I

1. St. Xavier (9) – 161

1. Mason (7) – 161

3. Moeller (1) – 127

4. Anderson (1) – 124

5. Walnut Hills – 101

6. Lakota West – 75

7. Milford – 71

8. Lakota East – 31st

9. La Salle – 18

10. Elder – 15

Others: Sycamore 14, Fairfield 11, Little Miami 6, Turpin 6, Kings 5, Loveland 5, Princeton 4.

Division II

1. Summit Country Day (8) – 98

2. Wyoming (1) – 87

3. Indian Hill – 80

4. McNicholas (1) – 73

5. Badin – 62

6. Taylor – 43

7. CHCA – 34

8. Roger Bacon – 30

9. Batavia – 20

10. Wilmington – 13

Others: Clinton-Massie 7, New Richmond 2, Bethel-Tate 1.

Division III

1. Mariemont (3) – 66

2. Madeira (2) – 59

3. Georgetown – 57

4. Seven Hills (2) – 55

5. Cincinnati Country Day – 42nd

6. Cincinnati Christian – 32nd

7. Finneytown – 32nd

8. Williamsburg – 19

9. Clermont Northeastern – 8

10. Deer Park – 7

Others: Fayetteville-Perry 4, Felicity-Franklin 4.

Girls

Division I

1. Milford (16) – 178

2. Mount Notre Dame (1) – 155

3. Seton (1) – 137

4. Oak Hills – 127

5. West Clermont – 72

6. St. Ursula – 67

7. Loveland – 64

8. Mason – 55

9. Lakota East – 47

10. Turpin – 32

Others: Anderson 25, Lebanon 18, Fairfield 5, Lakota West 4, Ross 4.

Division II

1. Summit Country Day (2) – 38

2. Wyoming (1) – 33

3. Taylor (1) – 30

4. Badin – 28

5. Indian Hill – 21

5. Mercy McAuley – 21

7. Roger Bacon – 18

8. Batavia – 12

9. McNicholas – 10

10. CHCA – 8

Others: Seven Hills 1.

Division III

1. Cincinnati Country Day (6) – 60

2. Madeira – 50

2. Mariemont – 50

4. Reading – 42

5. Clermont Northeastern – 38

6. Williamsburg – 28

7. Deer Park – 21

8. Blanchester – 12

9. Clark Montessori – 10

9. Georgetown – 9