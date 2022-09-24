Who is on top of Week 6 boys, girls coaches poll?
The Southwest Ohio Soccer Coaches Association released its Week 6 coaches poll ranking top teams on Friday afternoon. Here’s how area high school clubs stack up against each other with the prep soccer season in full swing.
Boys
Division I
1. St. Xavier (9) – 161
1. Mason (7) – 161
3. Moeller (1) – 127
4. Anderson (1) – 124
5. Walnut Hills – 101
6. Lakota West – 75
7. Milford – 71
8. Lakota East – 31st
9. La Salle – 18
10. Elder – 15
Others: Sycamore 14, Fairfield 11, Little Miami 6, Turpin 6, Kings 5, Loveland 5, Princeton 4.
Division II
1. Summit Country Day (8) – 98
2. Wyoming (1) – 87
3. Indian Hill – 80
4. McNicholas (1) – 73
5. Badin – 62
6. Taylor – 43
7. CHCA – 34
8. Roger Bacon – 30
9. Batavia – 20
10. Wilmington – 13
Others: Clinton-Massie 7, New Richmond 2, Bethel-Tate 1.
Division III
1. Mariemont (3) – 66
2. Madeira (2) – 59
3. Georgetown – 57
4. Seven Hills (2) – 55
5. Cincinnati Country Day – 42nd
6. Cincinnati Christian – 32nd
7. Finneytown – 32nd
8. Williamsburg – 19
9. Clermont Northeastern – 8
10. Deer Park – 7
Others: Fayetteville-Perry 4, Felicity-Franklin 4.
Girls
Division I
1. Milford (16) – 178
2. Mount Notre Dame (1) – 155
3. Seton (1) – 137
4. Oak Hills – 127
5. West Clermont – 72
6. St. Ursula – 67
7. Loveland – 64
8. Mason – 55
9. Lakota East – 47
10. Turpin – 32
Others: Anderson 25, Lebanon 18, Fairfield 5, Lakota West 4, Ross 4.
Division II
1. Summit Country Day (2) – 38
2. Wyoming (1) – 33
3. Taylor (1) – 30
4. Badin – 28
5. Indian Hill – 21
5. Mercy McAuley – 21
7. Roger Bacon – 18
8. Batavia – 12
9. McNicholas – 10
10. CHCA – 8
Others: Seven Hills 1.
Division III
1. Cincinnati Country Day (6) – 60
2. Madeira – 50
2. Mariemont – 50
4. Reading – 42
5. Clermont Northeastern – 38
6. Williamsburg – 28
7. Deer Park – 21
8. Blanchester – 12
9. Clark Montessori – 10
9. Georgetown – 9