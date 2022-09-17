Who is on top of latest boys, girls coaches poll?

The Southwest Ohio Soccer Coaches Association released its Week 5 coaches poll ranking top teams on Friday afternoon. Here’s how area high school clubs stack up against each other with the prep soccer season in full swing.

The numbers in parentheses represent first-place votes and the second denotes points.

Boys

Division I

1. St. Xavier (12) – 164

2. Mason (3) – 153

3. Moeller (1) – 134

4. Anderson (1) – 113

5. Milford – 90

6. Lakota West – 86

7. Walnut Hills – 80

8. Lakota East – 37

9. La Salle – 20

10. Fairfield – 17

Others: Loveland 15; Sycamore 8; Turpin 8; Little Miami 5; Kings 4; Elder 1.

