Who Is Mito Pereira’s Coach?

We believe Mito Pereira (opens in new tab) is currently coached by Eduardo Miquel who is the Coach-Director at the EM Academy. Miquel also coaches Joaquin Niemann (opens in new tab)a fellow Chilean and close friend of Pereira.

