Who is Mat Ishbia? Meet the Phoenix Suns’ new majority owner

Meet the Billionaire Mortgage lender and former basketball player who is expected to complete a deal to be the majority owner of the Suns “in the near future.”

Mat Ishbia is a Billionaire Mortgage lender

Forbes lists Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion, which ranks No. 505 in the world, according to the site.

He is the chairman and CEO of mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage, of which he owns a 71% stake, according to Forbes.

The company, now called UWM Holdings, was founded by his father Jeff in 1986. Forbes reports that UWM became Arizona’s largest wholesale lender in 2015.

Ishbia has been the company’s CEO since 2013.

They joined the company in 2003.

Mat Ishbia will be the youngest owner in the NBA

Ishbia is 42 years old, which would make him the NBA’s youngest owner when the deal to purchase the Suns goes through.

He lives in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, with his company based out of Pontiac, Michigan.

The NBA must approve of the Buyer and deal.

The Republic confirmed an ESPN report from a source close to the situation who heard that the purchase of the Suns is a record deal for an NBA team. ESPN reported that the deal is worth about $4 billion.

Mat Ishbia played basketball at MSU and is shown here in a 2002 photo.

Mat Ishbia played basketball at Michigan State

Ishbia was a walk-on for the Michigan State basketball team that won the Final Four in 2000 under Coach Tom Izzo.

