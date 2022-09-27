Who is Malika Andrews and what’s her relationship with the NBA? All you need to know

Malika Andrews is one of the most popular sports journalists and reporters. She has closely followed the NBA for many years and has become a household name for many fans of the league.

Andrews is only 27 years old, yet she’s already established herself as a big name in the industry. Most of the fans know her from “NBA Today,” a sports talk program Featured on ESPN. She is the host of the show and has done a commendable job with it.

The NBA reporter’s rise to prominence happened during the 2020 NBA Bubble. This is where Andrews impressed with her reporting skills, which propelled her career to new heights.

This article will take a deeper look at Malika Andrews’ career and her relationship with the NBA.

Malika Andrews is a phenomenal Reporter

Malika Andrews was born in Oakland, California, in 1995. Unsurprisingly, she grew up being a fan of the Golden State Warriors. During her childhood, the Warriors were far from a good team, but that has changed in recent years.

Andrews wasn’t always professionally involved with basketball. She attended a Therapeutic boarding school in Utah and graduated in 2012. The NBA Reporter also worked for her grandfather’s civil rights firm.

The charismatic journalist began her journey to fame in 2017 after she graduated with a communications degree from the University of Portland. As a student in Portland, Andrews was a sports writer and editor, which helped her get to where she is now.