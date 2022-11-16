Who is Kin? The official mascot of Mexico’s soccer team

The wait is over, it’s Sunday, the Qatar World Cup will kick off with Mexico seeking to make history by reaching the fifth game for the first time since they Hosted the tournament in 1986. The team’s preparations are ready, as is their mascot – Also.

In 2012, the Mexican Football Federation Unveiled the national team’s new mascot ahead of the Qualifiers for Brazil 2014. The figure represents a Mayan Magician and Wears the representative colors of the country, along with a mask and plumage.

Kin uploads photos and videos on his Twitter account where he can interact with the fans. He is popular with supporters, who feel he perfectly represents their Mexican roots. The Tricolor has had several mascots over the years, among them: Pique, Aguigol and Espinitothe latter was the team’s mascot ahead of the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Kin Attends all of Mexico’s games and was also present interacting with fans in the stands of the Azteca Stadium towards the end of the Qualifying round. Now, the mascot will be present on Qatari soil, demonstrating his loyalty to the national team

The Tricolor will debut in the World Cup on November 22, when they face Poland. Subsequently, those led by Gerardo Martino will face Argentina in a match with Revenge on their Minds and will close the group stage against Saudi Arabia.