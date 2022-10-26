Who is Kevin Harlan and how is he related to the NBA? All you need to know

Kevin Harlan is a long-time sportscaster for the NBA. He is one of the most well-known and respected Voices in the league’s history. Some of Harlan’s die-hard fans are familiar with his most hyped phrase “with no regard for human life.” The commentator would normally use that certain phrase after a player posterizes his opponent. Casual basketball viewers would typically mistake Kevin Harlan for Marv Albert. Both Albert and Harlan sound similar to each other, and the resemblance is uncanny. Marv Albert is a retired NBA commentator who worked for 55 years. Harlan has now replaced Albert as the voice of Turner Sports for TNT. He is now in his 37th year. If for some weird reason you’ve never heard Harlan’s voice live on broadcast games, we’re pretty sure you’ve heard his voice on NBA 2K. Kevin Harlan has lent his voice for the popular video game since 2005. NBA Broadcaster Kevin Harlan jinxes Steph Curry’s perfect free throw streak “Curry has not missed this year” Steph pointed to the announcers after Kevin Harlan jinxed his FT 🤣 “Curry has not missed this year” Steph pointed to the announcers after Kevin Harlan jinxed his FT 🤣 https://t.co/M3ABSDGYJw

Curry’s career free throw percentage is 90.9% and is ranked first all-time in that category. He has led the league in free throw percentage four times. In the 2017–18 season, they shot 92.2% from the line.

The only other players to shoot over 90% from the line in their careers are Mark Price and Steve Nash. Damian Lillard comes closest to Curry among the active players in the league at 89.3%.

With many more years left in Curry’s career, it is unlikely that we will see him shoot below 90% from the foul line anytime soon.

