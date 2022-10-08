Who is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, and how is she related to the NBA? All you need to know

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch is rumored to be the Boston Celtics staffer who had a consensual relationship with Coach Ime Udoka, according to the Daily Mail and US Weekly.

Lynch has been a part of the franchise for over eight years. The Celtics have not identified Lynch as being involved with Udoka, who has been suspended this season for violating the franchise’s code of conduct.

The 34-year-old was a team liaison who arranged travel, lodging and game tickets for the family members of the Celtics organization. Lynch is also close with former executive Danny Ainge for the organization, according to an article. (via DailyMail):

“Lynch has longstanding personal ties with the team’s legendary former player Danny Ainge, who was the team’s executive director of basketball operations before leaving the franchise last year.”

The Daily Mail also wrote that Ainge became aware of the affair a few months ago. However, he chose not to get involved in any way.

“A source familiar with the investigation told DailyMail.com that Ainge learned early in the summer that the Celtics had initiated an investigation into Udoka’s relationship with Lynch, but he did not intervene in the investigation or decision to suspend the coach.”

