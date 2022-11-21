Who is Kamiah Adams-Beal and what’s her NBA connection? All you need to know

NBA star Bradley Beal has been happily married to his wife Kamiah Adams Beal for about two years now. Bradley is a three-time All-Star in the league. He is currently the star player of the Washington Wizards. However, Kamiah, just like her husband, is a star in her own right. Let’s take a look at who exactly Kamiah Adams Beal is and how she got involved with the Wizards star.

NBA Star meets TV Personality

Kamiah Adams Beal was reared in Compton, California, after being born in Brussels. She has two younger siblings, namely Paige and Kennedy Greens. Her father is Puerto Rican and African American, while her mother is a white American. She attended Cerritos College in addition to Millikan High School in Long Beach, California, where she received her diploma.

Kamiah Adams Beal has made the decision to pursue a career in acting and modeling. Her social media activity has significantly increased of late. Kamiah began her career as a model, appearing in several commercials. But she subsequently had the chance to transition into acting. According to Players Bio, she even modeled for shoe brands such as Adidas and Nike to name a few.

The media attention drawn to an NBA athlete’s wife is not unusual. The media, however, are currently abuzz over Bradley Beal’s wife Kamiah Adams Beal. That’s mainly because she is an American television personality, model, and YouTuber. Kamiah is best known for appearing in season 2 of the VH1 reality series “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”, which was broadcast for three months in 2015.

In addition to becoming the most well-known TV personality, Kamiah has become one of the richest reality stars. Her net worth is reportedly between $1.5 million and $5 million, according to Forbes and Business Insider.

Kamiah is currently married to NBA star Bradley Beal and has two children with him. With the help of their friends, the couple connected in a bar in Los Angeles in 2015. Since then, they have developed a close friendship and later started dating.

The couple decided to get married after dating for five years, got engaged, and celebrated at a private event. They were legally joined as husband and wife in 2020, although the ceremony had to be delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. With their two children, Bradley Emmanuel “Deuce” and Braylen Elias, they are enjoying a joyful marriage. It seems like the Beals are one big happy family.

Learn how to make a $1000 risk-free NBA bet here



