Who is Kai Sotto? Looking closely at the player profile of the Filipino basketball star

Kai Sotto, who went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft, will be returning to play again for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League. The lanky Filipino center averaged 7.5 points on 50% shooting to go with 4.5 rebounds in 23 games for the 36ers last season.

Before deciding to play in Australia last season, Sotto was a four-star college prospect. He later decided to forego college ball to play for the G-League Ignite, where he could have been teammates with the Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green. The Filipino made G-League history as the first international player to be officially signed by the league.

The chance to play in the G-League for the Ignite, however, went down the drain due to complications with Sotto’s national team commitment. They played for the Philippines during the 2021 FIBA ​​Asia qualifiers. After playing for the flag, Sotto and Ignite ultimately reached a decision not to proceed with the partnership.

The G-League’s loss was the Australian National Basketball League’s win. Kai Sotto was signed as a “Special Restricted Player,” which made him a local instead of an import in the NBL. The presence of the Filipino star, however, wasn’t enough to end the 36ers’ 20-year title drought.

The entire Philippine Nation was desperately hoping the NBA would finally have its first pure Filipino basketball player among its ranks. Kai Sotto reportedly worked out for several teams but wasn’t deemed good enough to be drafted.

Among the teams he worked out for was the Sacramento Kings, where he had the chance to meet Philippine basketball Legend Jimmy Alapag. After various coaching stints in the Philippines, Alapag is now with the Stockton Kings, the G-League team of the NBA’s Kings.

Back to the drawing board for Kai Sotto