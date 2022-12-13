Who is Julian Alvarez? Argentina forward comes up big with Spectacular goals in World Cup semifinal vs Croatia

Sporting director Txiki Begiristain described himself as “so happy” when Manchester City signed Julian Alvarez in January 2022 — and the Argentina Sensation showed what the Premier League club saw in him again with his stunning performance against Croatia at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alvarez only had five senior caps for his country when he joined City, and his signing was undoubtedly overshadowed by the subsequent arrival of Erling Haaland, who is the Runaway top scorer in England.

There is little doubt, though, that 22-year-old Alvarez is another reason why some of the concerns City fans had following the departure of all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero have been eased. His eye-catching contributions to his country’s run at the World Cup will have excited them even more.

Who is the man flourishing at the World Cup alongside Argentina Captain Lionel Messi? We discover his story.

Who is Julian Alvarez?

Cordoba-born Alvarez spent part of his youth career at Atletico Calchin before joining River Plate in 2016, having had trials with Boca Juniors and Real Madrid.

The Spanish Giants could not sign Alvarez because of rules around the age at which players can be snapped up by clubs, and he went on to make his debut for River Plate in October 2018, ultimately scoring 36 goals and providing 25 assists in 96 Appearances for the club.

The Prodigy impressed for Argentina at youth levels, and then made his senior debut in a World Cup Qualifier against Chile in June 2021, scoring his first goal against Ecuador the following March.

Where does Julian Alvarez play?

While City signed Haaland as an out-and-out striker, Alvarez can operate as a Winger as well as being a clinical forward.

Alvarez showed the ruthless quality with which he had impressed manager Pep Guardiola in pre-season when the newcomer, who had been loaned back to River Plate until the end of the 2021-22 season, scored 12 minutes after coming on in the 3-1 Community Shield defeat to Liverpool.

“Always, I try to give my best in training. I’ve shown I can play different positions at my clubs and with the national team,” said Alvarez.

“I can offer alternatives to the team with this versatility, I can offer different solutions and I want to give my best to help the team.”

Alvarez has been used sparingly so far but scored twice in a 6-0 home rout of Nottingham Forest on a night when Haaland bagged a hat-trick.

“It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t score goals, he always has a chance to score,” purred Guardiola. “In the training sessions, we see how clinical he is and how fast and clever he is in those moments.

“All the headlines are for Erling and I understand that because of his numbers – but I said in the pre-season in the States that this guy is really good. He can play wider with his vision from outside and he can increase our intensity.”

When Alvarez agreed his deal, Begiristain explained: “He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles. We firmly believe he’s one of the best young attacking players in South America.”

How much did Manchester City pay for Julian Alvarez?

The £14 million ($17.3m) City paid for Alvarez looks more of a steal with each goal the bargain buy scores.

City are often lavish spenders, with luxury price tags heaping expectations on players such as Jack Grealish and Haaland. There was little of that with Alvarez, a low-risk investment that already looks to have paid off.

“He’s so humble and positive,” Guardiola said before that Forest game. “Every session, he leaves everything. Everyone is talking about Erling but he is exceptional.”