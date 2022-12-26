Who is influencer Katy Sigmond? Influencer in Grand Canyon golf drama

Influencer Katie Sigmond was fined after sharing a video of herself hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon to her seven million TikTok followers.

The video of the incident has circulated across social media platforms such as Reddit. Although Sigmond has already been fined $285 and paid the debt on November 15, the video has still remained of interest to the internet.

With all the attention surrounding Sigmond, many are interested to know more about her.

Who is Katie Sigmond?

Sigmond is a 20-year-old influencer, as well as a notable TikTok following, she has over three million followers on Instagram and 54.2k subscribers on YouTube.

She describes herself as a ‘sportsperson’ and shares photos and videos of herself participating in golf, fitness and motorbike riding.

Prior to her Grand Canyon incident, the influencer frequently uploaded videos of her playing golf.

Although initially against it, Sigmond has an OnlyFans account and posts often on the site.

In September 2022 she opened up about her OnlyFans work and said she makes money from the site, she focuses more on her YouTube Career. On the podcast moneybuyshappiness Sigmond said: “I want people to know me for my Personality versus just my looks.”

Katie Sigmond Grand Canyon video

Sigmond received a huge amount of attention following her Grand Canyon putt. But her influencer status worked as a double-edged sword, as members of the public were able to identify her which led to the involvement of law enforcement.

The National Park Service website clearly states the dangers of throwing objects into the Grand Canyon. The advice says: “Objects tossed over the edge or dislodged by walking off trail can injure hikers and wildlife below.”

Grand Canyon’s response

The New York Times said Sigmond was initially charged with littering and disorderly conduct. But the case was resolved outside of court and Sigmond was handed a fine.

After the video went viral, the Grand Canyon’s official Facebook page released a statement.

The post said: “Do we really need to say ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’.”

It seems Grand Canyon workers were just as baffled as the rest of the internet by the incident.

