Who is Georgia losing to the NFL Draft?

Georgia (13-0) is currently preparing for a College Football Playoff Matchup with Ohio State (11-0), but as the team gets ready to try and defend their national title, Georgia’s coaches are pulling double duty; coaching up their current players and trying to solidify their 2023 signing class ahead of Signing Day 2022, coming up on Wednesday, Dec 21st.

The Bulldogs are set to lose another extremely productive group of players to graduation and the NFL Draft. So far, no players have declared for the Draft, but that will certainly be coming following the College Football Playoff.

So, who’s staying and who’s going?

There are a few names that feel certain; Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter, Darnell Washington, Kenny McIntosh, Nolan Smith, Warren McClendon, Broderick Jones, and Sedrick Van Pran all are highly-touted prospects that will likely declare.

Guys like Stetson Bennett and Kearis Jackson have exhausted their eligibility, and will probably end up in an NFL camp.

Again, we won’t know for certain until after the CFP, but Georgia will once again have a huge amount of players vying for high spots in the NFL Draft.

Full list of players that are either graduating or are eligible for the NFL Draft:

*Bold indicates players who have recorded at stat.

snappers:

Payne Walker – Senior

William Mote – Junior

Tight End:

Darnell Washington – Junior

Arik Gilbert – R-Sophomore

Davis Day – Senior

Cade Brock – R-Sophomore

Samuel Johnson – R- Sophomore

Brett Seither – Junior

Drew Sheehan – Junior

Ryland Goede – Junior

Wide Receiver:

Kearis Jackson – Senior

Randon Jernigan – Senior

George Vining – Senior

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – Junior

Dominick Blaylock – Junior

Nathan Priestley – Junior

Arian Smith – R-Sophomore

Ladd McConkey – R-Sophomore

Braxton Hicks – R-Sophomore

Running back:

Kenny McIntosh – Senior

Sevaughn Clark – Junior

Daijun Edwards – Junior

Scroll to Continue

Quarterback:

Stetson Bennett – R-Senior

Carson Beck – R-Sophomore

Jackson Muschamp – R-Sophomore

Place Kicker:

Matthew Sumlin – R-Sophomore

Jack Podlesny – Senior

Jared Zirkel – R-Sophomore

Outside Linebacker:

Nolan Smith – Senior

MJ Sherman – Junior

Robert Beal Jr. – Senior

Offensive Line:

Warren Ericson – Senior

Austin Blaske – R-Sophomore

Broderick Jones – R-Sophomore

Sedrick Van Pran – R-Sophomore

Chris Brown – R-Sophomore

Tate Ratledge – R-Sophomore

Warren McClendon – Junior

Xavier Truss – Junior

Miles Johnson – R-Sophomore

Devin Willock – R-Sophomore

Chad Lindberg – R-Sophomore

Weston Wallace – R-Sophomore

Inside Linebacker:

Rian Davis – Junior

Trezmen Marshall – Junior

Graham Collins – R-Sophomore

Defensive Line:

Nazir Stackhouse – Junior

Jalen Carter – Junior

Tramel Walthour – Senior

Zion Logue – Junior

Warren Brinson – Junior

Defensive Back:

Kelee Ringo – R-Sophomore

Dan Jackson – Junior

Tykee Smith – Junior

Christopher Smith – Senior

Patrick Taylor – R-Sophomore

Payton Bowles – R-Sophomore

Joseph Daniels – Graduate

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE