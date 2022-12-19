Who is Georgia losing to the NFL Draft?

Georgia (13-0) is currently preparing for a College Football Playoff Matchup with Ohio State (11-0), but as the team gets ready to try and defend their national title, Georgia’s coaches are pulling double duty; coaching up their current players and trying to solidify their 2023 signing class ahead of Signing Day 2022, coming up on Wednesday, Dec 21st.

The Bulldogs are set to lose another extremely productive group of players to graduation and the NFL Draft. So far, no players have declared for the Draft, but that will certainly be coming following the College Football Playoff.

