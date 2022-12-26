Who Is Favored to Win the Rose Bowl Between Penn State and Utah?

The Legacy of Penn State’s 2022 football season hinges on a fascinating matchup with No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl. The Lions (10-2) lost only to two playoff participants, Michigan and Ohio State, but didn’t beat a team in the College Football Playoff rankings’ final top 25.

As a result, the Rose Bowl could swing the perception of the Lions’ season and their future.

“If Penn State were to go out and be able to upset this Utah team in the Rose Bowl, that would absolutely be the beginning of increasing and growing those expectations heading into 2023,” football Analyst Golic Jr. said.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button