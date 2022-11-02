Who is Fantasy basketball’s most underrated player

We’re now into Week 3 of the Fantasy basketball season, and it’s increasingly clear which players dropped way too far in Fantasy drafts and which — in some cases — still remain Overlooked today.

Here are André Snellings, Eric Moody, Eric Karabell, Jim McCormick and John Cregan to offer up their most underrated Fantasy players this season.

The most underrated player in Fantasy basketball this season has to be Gilgeous-Alexander. I wrote last weekend about how Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic were challenging Nikola Jokic for the top spot in FBA this season, but didn’t mention that in actuality SGA has been right there with them at the top. If the season ended today, he’d be second in the NBA in Fantasy points per game, but few think of him that way. He’s already shot way up my rankings board, but is still flirting with top-20 in projected Fantasy scoring for the rest of the season. Part of that doubt comes from the fact that he’s never produced at this level for a full season before, but other comes from his history of injury, and the thought that the Thunder will ultimately end up shutting down to ensure they have the best chance to get Victor Wembanyama next season. Those questions aside, he’s averaging about 60 Fantasy points per game. He’s playing not just like an impact player, but like an FBA MVP. Plus, he was taken much later in the draft than the other MVP candidates, meaning he’s providing more bang for the buck than anyone right now. As long as he maintains that level, thinking of him as even a top-25 player is underrating him. — Snellings

Gilgeous-Alexander is one player who immediately comes to mind. As one of the most underrated Offensive players in the league, he is determined to establish himself as an All-Star. Additionally, Gilgeous-Alexander has improved his defense. He averaged 31.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.8 APG, 2.5 SPG and 1.3 BPG in 36.0 MPG. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the top players in fantasy. — Moody

On the high-end of the Fantasy market, I think Siakam remains underrated in that he’s ascended as a first-round caliber Fantasy force without much hype. The Raptors’ lack of a traditional point guard lends Siakam unique playmaking upside to the extent that I believe (assuming health for all) he’s a better rest-of-season option than the likes of Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Devin Booker just to name a few name-brand stars. In terms of a player that the market is massively underrating in regards to roster percentage, Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels (33% rostered) pops out; he’s tied with teammate Rudy Gobert in blocks while also posting a top-20 steal rate. He’s basically posting prime Robert Covington production and could save your defensive rates at the cost of a roster spot. — McCormick

Few believed Maxey would ever become a top-50 Fantasy option when the 76ers selected him with the 21st pick in the 2020 draft, but that’s what he’s become in Year 3. Maxey has developed a mean outside shot and is legitimately averaging 23 PPG, with an uptick in 3-pointers, steals and field goal shooting. He’s Unstoppable on contested drives and difficult 3-pointers. — Carabell

For these kinds of questions, I start with percentage rostered… and I cannot fathom how Bogdanovic is only rostered at 60% overall. He’s underrated every year. But this year, he’s in Detroit. He has a 24/7 green light to launch from wherever he pleases because he’s efficient. And if I were a Coach of budding ubertalents like Cunningham and Ivey, I would make them watch Bogdanovic tape two hours a day, then practice with him for a couple of hours, then go out for smoothies with him, etc. I think of Bogdanovic as the supercomputer in the corner no one ever seems to notice. A supercomputer who, given minutes and usage, will mint exactly what Managers — especially newer managers — love. Points. 3s. Then for those of us who prefer deep cuts: mind-blowing efficiency. From deep. At the line. Whatever Bogdanovic is doing right now, I’ll bet his sneakers are immaculately tied. — Cregan