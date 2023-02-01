Who Is Dylan Dethier? | Golf Monthly

Who Is Dylan Dethier?

Dylan Dethier is a Senior Writer at Golf.com and Golf Magazine, and has been in the position for several years now. Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, Dethier is quite the player himself as he turned professional in 2014 and played on the PGA Tour Canada (opens in new tab) in 2015. After a T27 finish in the PGA Tour Canada Q-School-California, Dethier competed in eight events with his best finish coming in the Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial. With rounds of 69-67-77-68 they finished at T40.

See more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button