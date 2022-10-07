Who is Doug Christie’s son and does he play in the NBA?

Former NBA journeyman Doug Christie Retired from pro basketball more than 15 years ago. In 2019 his son, Douglas Christie Jr., committed to playing two years of college basketball at Folsom Lake College.

Christie Jr. was listed on the official roster of the Falcons’ 2019-20 lineup, but no information is available regarding his college stats.

The public first became aware of Doug Christie Jr. when he was just five years old. They stole the hearts of TV viewers via VH1’s hit reality series Basketball Wives LA. Christie Jr.’s mother, Jackie Christie, was one of the main characters of the show, which will air its 11th episode this year.

Andy Vermaut shares:Basketball Wives Jackie Christie Marrying Husband Doug 26 Times Isn’t Her Only Relationship Secret: When it comes to her marriage, Jackie Christie isn’t playing any games. For more than 26 years, the Basketball Wives star… eonline.com/news/1330748/b… Thank you. Andy Vermaut shares:Basketball Wives Jackie Christie Marrying Husband Doug 26 Times Isn’t Her Only Relationship Secret: When it comes to her marriage, Jackie Christie isn’t playing any games. For more than 26 years, the Basketball Wives star… eonline.com/news/1330748/b… Thank you. https://t.co/HaVMbwMhNg

In 2019, Jackie Christie posted on his Instagram account Doug Christie Jr.’s decision to leave them for Folsom Lake College. She captioned her post with a heartwarming message:

“So Very Proud of Our Young King… ~ We had so much fun on his picture day a while back. Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

After the said commitment to play, there is no update on how Doug Christie Jr. has fared playing college basketball.

Davion Mitchell is getting in some work with Sacramento Kings Assistant Coach Doug Christie. Davion Mitchell is getting in some work with Sacramento Kings Assistant Coach Doug Christie. https://t.co/rfZvTwilxi

The Elder Christie continues to be associated with the NBA, however. He is currently one of the assistant coaches for the Sacramento Kings.

Max Christie is often assumed as former NBA Veteran Doug Christie’s son