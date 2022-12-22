Who is David Datro Fofana? Chelsea’s new £11m signing’s style of play and everything you need to know

The Ivorian is set to arrive at Stamford Bridge from Molde as Graham Potter looks to improve his Squad in the January window

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of David Datro Fofana from Molde for £11 million ($12m) at the start of the 2022 January transfer window.

The Ivory Coast wonderkid has only just turned 20 and should be available to play for the Blues in 2023 after successfully completing his medical and registering with the FA.

Fofana made a big impact in Norway with Molde, and will now be eager to make his mark in the Premier League under Graham Potter.

So, what does Fofana bring to the table? GOAL has all the details below.

What position does Fofana play?

Fofana is a center forward who likes to operate as a No. 9.

The right-footed youngster can also slot in as a left or right Winger in a front-three if required. To date, he has made 65 appearances for Molde, the same club where Erling Haaland made his breakthrough before joining Red Bull Salzburg, and has 24 goals and 10 assists to his name.

Getty/GOAL

The 2022 season has been the breakout campaign for Fofana as he boasts 15 goals and five assists in 24 appearances, which helped his side claim the league title.

Fofana also has significant European experience under his belt as he played in the 2022-23 Europa Conference League qualification and in the group stage. They scored two goals apiece in both stages of the competition.

Fofana’s style of play

Fofana was born in Ouraghio, Ivory Coast. He started playing football in the streets of his hometown before joining AFAD Djekanou in the capital city of Abidjan.

“I was shaped in the streets. I’m not like the others, not educated. I am not a product of the academies, everything comes from the streets,” he said. “Street football has a bit of everything: technique, physicality and finishing, because you play with tiny goals. You have to be very accurate to score.”

Fofana is not afraid to test the goalkeeper whenever he finds himself in a pocket of space and has a powerful right foot, although he is also decent with his weaker left.





He is excellent at holding the ball up and buying time for his teammates to get forward, which should hold him in good stead to cope with the rigors of Premier League football.

Fofana is extremely ambitious and follows the best players to hone a particular aspect of his game.

“When it comes to dribbling, I look at Ronaldinho and the old Ronaldo,” he has revealed. “When it comes to scoring, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo – his headers, how he positions himself in the box.

“When it comes to changes in direction, it’s Lionel Messi – how he plays his moves. When it comes to using physicality, it’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I watch how he holds off Defenders with his body.”

Moreover, Fofana has been a Chelsea fan since childhood and also is a huge admirer of Didier Drogba, who happens to be a Blues and Ivory Coast legend.

“Chelsea have been my favorite club since I was little,” he said previously, speaking to Norwegian outlet TV2. “Drogba played there, so they have always been my club. So it’s my dream.”

After joining Molde in February 2021, he even moved into the apartment once occupied by Haaland. “It is symbolic,” they told TV2 of following in Haaland’s footsteps. “You say to yourself, ‘We started at the same place’. Tomorrow, I will be like him. What a player.”

What country does Fofana represent?

Fofana is an Ivory Coast international and despite not making a single appearance for any of the youth sides, he has two senior team caps.

He made his international debut against Niger on September 22, 2019, and played his second game against Burundi in a friendly.