Who is Chad Henne? Everything you need to know about the Chiefs’ backup QB

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes closed out a 27-20 win over the Jaguars last Saturday to lock Kansas City into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, but it was his backup’s name that teammates chanted postgame.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne replaced Mahomes in the second quarter for 13 snaps after Mahomes suffered a right high ankle sprain. Henne then led the Chiefs on a 98-yard touchdown drive, preventing a shift in momentum in Jacksonville’s favor. Teammates and Coach Andy Reid celebrated Henne after the win.

Mahomes returned for the second half last weekend, rallying through the injury, and all signs point to him playing Sunday, but Henne will again be waiting in the wings if a similar situation arises against the Bengals.

So who is Henne? And how did he become Mahomes’ clutch understudy? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Henne?

Henne, the oldest player on the Chiefs’ roster at 37 years old, is a 15-year NFL Veteran in his fifth season with Kansas City. He was selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Michigan, where he left as one of the most productive quarterbacks in Wolverines’ history. By the time he graduated, he ranked first in school history in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He led the Wolverines’ star-studded offense from 2004 to 2007 alongside Mike Hart, Braylon Edwards, Steve Breaston and Jason Avant.

He was drafted No. 57 in 2008 by the Dolphins, where he spent four seasons. After starting as a backup to Chad Pennington, Henne started 31 games from 2009 to 2011, finishing his Miami days with 31 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

Henne then moved on to Jacksonville, joining the Jaguars on a two-year deal in March 2012. He signed a two-year extension with the Jaguars in March 2014. Henne started six games in 2012, and 13 in 2013, eventually finishing his five -year Jaguars tenure having completed 513 of 891 attempts (57.6 percent) for 5,817 yards, 27 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in 31 games (22 starts). They joined the Chiefs in 2018.

Henne’s career with the Chiefs

Similar to last Saturday, Henne appeared in the 2020-21 postseason for the Chiefs following a Mahomes injury. He made his first playoff appearance in the AFC Divisional round against the Browns, going 6-of-8 for 66 yards and contributing 12 rushing yards to help Kansas City advance to its third straight AFC Championship Game with a 22-17 win over Cleveland.

Mahomes exited with a concussion with seven minutes left in the third quarter of that game, and Henne was called on to replace him. Reid said he’d remember the “intestinal fortitude of the guys” after the win.

“Somewhere, you’ve got to be able to reach deep during the tough times and pull that out. Everybody just picked up their game an inch,” Reid said at the time.

Henne made his first start for the Chiefs in 2020 in a Week 17 game, completing 23-of-32 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. It’s the only game Henne’s started since 2014.

Her latest performance

Henne completed 5-of-7 passes for 23 yards last weekend, locking in the first postseason touchdown pass of his career with a toss to Travis Kelce in the second quarter. Mahomes ultimately returned to start the second half, finishing the game with 195 yards on 22 of 30 passes and two touchdowns.

Revisiting Henne’s draft class

Of the 13 quarterbacks picked in 2008, only four remain active in the NFL: Henne, Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco and Josh Johnson.

Ryan and Flacco were the only first-round quarterbacks in the 2008 draft. He was the fourth QB chosen; Brian Brohm — now the Offensive Coordinator at Louisville — went one pick before him to the Green Bay Packers. Johnson, a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is Brock Purdy’s backup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell was a third-round pick by the New England Patriots.

