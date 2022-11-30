Who is Alperen Sengun? Taking a closer look at the NBA career of the 6-foot 10 Turkish center who has a unique free throw routine

Alperen Sengun has begun to show why the Houston Rockets made him the 16th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Sengun has averaged 15.4 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game, 0.8 steals per game, and 1.1 blocks per game in just 26.7 minutes per game this season. Furthermore, he is shooting 54.2% from the field and 61.0% on shots taken within ten feet of the basket or closer.

As a rookie, Sengun shot just 47.4% from the field and 55.4% from shots within ten feet of the basket or closer. Furthermore, in 20.7 minutes per game, he averaged 9.6 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game, 0.8 steals per game, and 0.9 blocks per game.

While his playing time has been inconsistent, Sengun has shown that he is developing as a player. At just 20 years old, he has joined the Houston Rockets starting line up for his past fourteen games after coming off the bench in his first three contests. Sengun recently had the best game of his young career against the OKC Thunder, finishing with 21 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks while shooting 58.8% from the field.

Alperen Sengun’s free throw routine

Alperen Sengun’s unique routine at the free throw line brought plenty of attention last season. The Turkish-born center Noticeably speaks to the ball at the Charity stripe. Sengun did not disclose the words that he says at the line, choosing to keep it a secret, however, he did note that he is saying a Turkish prayer.

Re: Alperen Sengun and his free throw whisper… Sources tell me, “It’s a secret.” It’s a Turkish prayer but he wants to keep the words he’s saying a secret. Re: Alperen Sengun and his free throw whisper…Sources tell me, “It’s a secret.” It’s a Turkish prayer but he wants to keep the words he’s saying a secret.

While every player has a routine that they engage in prior to shooting their free throws, Sengun’s routine stands out as he puts the ball very close to his face.

Watch Alperen Sengun’s free throw routine below:

Alperen Sengun received high praise from Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets recently faced back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The four-time All-Star had high praise for the second-year player following the game.

Jokic was asked about Sengun, who has shared that he models his game after the star center. He responded by sharing that he doesn’t know if that is a good thing before stating:

“I think he’s really talented. Maybe it’s gonna sound weird, but I think they need to play a little bit more through him. You know, because sometimes they look a little bit more stagnant with all the threes. The guy has the talent. He can pass the ball. He can post up. He has a touch around the rim. You can see some different moves when he’s playing.”

Receiving such high praise from someone that he looks up to should certainly motivate Sengun. It remains to be seen if the Rockets will give him more playing time and opportunities as the season progresses.

Watch Nikola Jokic’s comments on Alperen Sengun below:

Edited by Caleb Gebrewold



