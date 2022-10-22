‘Who He Plays For’ study guide for the 2022-23 NBA season

Who Do They Play For?

Update: Despite NBA.com’s study guide, Charles Barkley had a tough time in the 2022-23 edition of ‘Who He Play For?’ is Inside the NBA.

Get NBA League Pass NOW: Stream FREE for 7 days

It’s almost everyone’s favorite time of year: Charles Barkley gets put to the test as we witness how closely the ‘Inside the NBA’ Analyst followed the offseason player movement. With approximately 100 players on different teams this season, it’s not easy to keep track of all the changes.

So, here is our ‘Who He Plays For’ Study Guide — 25 familiar faces in new places for the 2022-23 season.

> Offseason Player Movement | Offseason Trade Tracker | Free Agent Tracker | Kia Season Preview

Will Barton

Will Barton

New team: Washington Wizards | Old team: Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown

New team: Denver Nuggets | Old team: Brooklyn Nets

Alec Burks

Alec Burks

New team: Detroit Pistons | Old team: New York Knicks

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

New team: Denver Nuggets | Old team: Washington Wizards

Matthew Dellavedova

Matthew Dellavedova

New team: Sacramento Kings | Old team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Gorgui Dieng

Gorgui Dieng

New team: San Antonio Spurs | Old team: Atlanta Hawks

Donte DiVincenzo

Donte DiVincenzo

New team: Golden State Warriors | Old team: Sacramento Kings

Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond

New team: Chicago Bulls | Old team: Brooklyn Nets

Bryn Forbes

Bryn Forbes

New team: Minnesota Timberwolves | Old team: Denver Nuggets

Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson

New team: Washington Wizards | Old team: New York Knicks

Danny Green

Danny Green

New team: Memphis Grizzlies | Old team: Philadelphia 76ers

Juancho Hernangomez

Juancho Hernangomez

New team: Toronto Raptors | Old team: Utah Jazz

Joe Ingles

Joe Ingles

New team: Milwaukee Bucks | Old team: Portland Trail Blazers

Frank Kaminsky

Frank Kaminsky

New team: Atlanta Hawks | Old team: Phoenix Suns

Damion Lee

Damion Lee

New team: Phoenix Suns | Old team: Golden State Warriors

Robin Lopez

Robin Lopez

New team: Cleveland Cavaliers | Old team: Orlando Magic

Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen

New team: Utah Jazz | Old team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Boban Marjanovic

Boban Marjanovic

New team: Houston Rockets | Old team: Dallas Mavericks

Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris

New team: Brooklyn Nets | Old team: Miami Heat

Josh Okogie

Josh Okogie

New team: Phoenix Suns | Old team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk

New team: Utah Jazz | Old team: Detroit Pistons

Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers

New team: Minnesota Timberwolves | Old team: Denver Nuggets

Ish Smith

Ish Smith

New team: Denver Nuggets | Old team: Washington Wizards

Daniel Theis

Daniel Theis

New team: Indiana Pacers | Old team: Boston Celtics

Delon Wright

Delon Wright

New team: Washington Wizards | Old team: Atlanta Hawks

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button