‘Who He Plays For’ study guide for 2022-23 season
• Get NBA League Pass NOW: Stream FREE for 7 days
It’s almost everyone’s favorite time of year: Charles Barkley gets put to the test as we witness how closely the ‘Inside the NBA’ Analyst followed the offseason player movement. With approximately 100 players on different teams this season, it’s not easy to keep track of all the changes.
So, here is our ‘Who He Plays For’ Study Guide — 25 familiar faces in new places for the 2022-23 season.
> Offseason Player Movement | Offseason Trade Tracker | Free Agent Tracker | Kia Season Preview