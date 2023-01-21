Who have Chelsea signed in the January transfer window?

Chelsea’s new owners have been active during the January transfer window as they continue to build a new squad full of young talent at Stamford Bridge.

The latest Recruit is 20-year-old midfielder Noni Madueke, who joins the Premier League side from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. Chelsea announced their new signing on Friday and chairman Todd Boehly discussed the move.

Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said: “We’re delighted to bring Noni to Chelsea. He’s an exciting Talent who has proven his quality over the past few years with PSV, playing in a strong European league, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join Chelsea for this next stage of his career. We are sure he will form an important part of our team.”

Who is Madueke?

Madueke was born in Barnet and came through the ranks at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur before signing for PSV.

Madueke became a part of the PSV side in 2019, scoring seven goals in 24 league games. The following season, as he continued to develop, he provided six goal involvements in 18 appearances.

“I’m really pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world in Chelsea,” he said.

“To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started. I am excited for what the future holds, the owner’s vision for the future and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level.”

Chelsea’s January transfer window signings

Mykhailo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk could feature against Liverpool today when Chelsea take on Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield. The 22-year-old recently put pen to paper on an eight-and-a-half-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix

After a difficult spell in Spain under Diego Simeone, the Portuguese forward left Atlético Madrid to join Chelsea. He picked up a red card on his debut against Fulham and is currently serving a 3-match ban.

Benoit Badiash

Badiashile signed from Monaco earlier this month and was handed his Chelsea debut by Graham Potter for last weekend’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old impressed for the Blues, was composed in possession, and had a passing accuracy of 96 per cent, showing early signs of a solid partnership with the experienced Thiago Silva.

David Datro as Fofa

In late December, Chelsea reached an agreement to sign David Datro Fofana from Norwegian outfit Molde. The 20-year-old striker then officially joined the Blues on 1 January. Fofana was a target for other Premier League Clubs, but Chelsea acted swiftly and got their man.

Andrey Santos

The 18-year-old midfielder has joined from Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama. On signing for the Blues, Santos said: “It’s a very big opportunity for me. This is a big club playing in big competitions like the Premier League so I am very excited. The players here are so good and I am very happy to be here.”

Santos is currently with Brazil’s Squad for the South American U20 Championship.