Who has the most goal contributions in 2022?

Lionel Messi has been in superb form of late.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has taken Ligue 1 and the Champions League by Storm in 2022/23 thus far.

He’s currently Europe’s highest-rated player over on WhoScoredwith four goals and seven assists coming from his eight appearances in the French top-flight.

Messi is cooking in 2022/23 and that will concern the world’s top footballing nations ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

But while the Argentina international has been immense in recent times, he’s still not in the top five for goal contributions over the course of 2022.

Messi has to settle for ninth place in that regard, behind PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

He is currently ahead of Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland, though.

Let’s take a look at the top 25 over on Transfermarkt…

The 25 players with the most goal contributions in 2022

25. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) – 19

Goals: 18 | Assists: 1

24. Alassane Plea (Borussia Monchengladbach) – 20

Goals: 8 | Assists: 12

23. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – 20

Goals: 14 | Assists: 6

22. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) – 20

Goals: 15 | Assists: 5

21. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – 20

Goals: 17 | Assists: 3

UDINE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 18: Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale looks on during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and FC Internazionale at Dacia Arena on September 18, 2022 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

20. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) – 21

Goals: 8 | Assists: 13

19. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) – 21

Goals: 9 | Assists: 12

18. Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) – 21

Goals: 19 | Assists: 2

17. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 22

Goals: 13 | Assists: 9

16. Martin Terrier (Rennes) – 22

Goals: 16 | Assists: 6

Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – Stade Rennes v AS Monaco – Roazhon Park, Rennes, France – April 15, 2022 Stade Rennes’ Martin Terrier during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

15. Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 25

Goals: 18 | Assists: 7

14. Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco) – 25

Goals: 20 | Assists: 5

13. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) – 26

Goals: 20 | Assists: 6

12. Rafael Leao (AC Milan) – 27

Goals: 12 | Assists: 15

11. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 27

Goals: 21 | Assists: 6

ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Ciro Immobile of SS Lazio poses prior to the Serie A match between SS Lazio and SSC Napoli at Stadio Olimpico on September 03, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

10. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 28

Goals: 24 | Assists: 4

9. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 29

Goals: 11 | Assists: 18

8. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – 29

Goals: 14 | Assists: 15

7. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 31

Goals: 22 | Assists: 9

6. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 34

Goals: 14 | Assists: 20

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City in action during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

5. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) – 36

Goals: 21 | Assists: 15

4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 36

Goals: 27 | Assists: 9

3. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) – 39

Goals: 26 | Assists: 13

2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 40

Goals: 31 | Assists: 9

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 46

Goals: 34 | Assists: 12

SAITAMA, JAPAN – JULY 23: Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain thumbs up during the preseason friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

It’s hard to see anyone overtaking Mbappe before the end of the year. The guy’s numbers are absolutely incredible, with his assist tally suggesting he is anything but ‘selfish’.

