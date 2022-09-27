Who has the most goal contributions in 2022?
Lionel Messi has been in superb form of late.
The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has taken Ligue 1 and the Champions League by Storm in 2022/23 thus far.
He’s currently Europe’s highest-rated player over on WhoScoredwith four goals and seven assists coming from his eight appearances in the French top-flight.
Messi is cooking in 2022/23 and that will concern the world’s top footballing nations ahead of the Qatar World Cup.
But while the Argentina international has been immense in recent times, he’s still not in the top five for goal contributions over the course of 2022.
Messi has to settle for ninth place in that regard, behind PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
He is currently ahead of Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland, though.
Let’s take a look at the top 25 over on Transfermarkt…
The 25 players with the most goal contributions in 2022
25. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) – 19
Goals: 18 | Assists: 1
24. Alassane Plea (Borussia Monchengladbach) – 20
Goals: 8 | Assists: 12
23. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – 20
Goals: 14 | Assists: 6
22. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) – 20
Goals: 15 | Assists: 5
21. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – 20
Goals: 17 | Assists: 3
20. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) – 21
Goals: 8 | Assists: 13
19. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) – 21
Goals: 9 | Assists: 12
18. Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) – 21
Goals: 19 | Assists: 2
17. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 22
Goals: 13 | Assists: 9
16. Martin Terrier (Rennes) – 22
Goals: 16 | Assists: 6
15. Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 25
Goals: 18 | Assists: 7
14. Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco) – 25
Goals: 20 | Assists: 5
13. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) – 26
Goals: 20 | Assists: 6
12. Rafael Leao (AC Milan) – 27
Goals: 12 | Assists: 15
11. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 27
Goals: 21 | Assists: 6
10. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 28
Goals: 24 | Assists: 4
9. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 29
Goals: 11 | Assists: 18
8. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – 29
Goals: 14 | Assists: 15
7. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 31
Goals: 22 | Assists: 9
6. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 34
Goals: 14 | Assists: 20
5. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) – 36
Goals: 21 | Assists: 15
4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 36
Goals: 27 | Assists: 9
3. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) – 39
Goals: 26 | Assists: 13
2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 40
Goals: 31 | Assists: 9
- Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 46
Goals: 34 | Assists: 12
It’s hard to see anyone overtaking Mbappe before the end of the year. The guy’s numbers are absolutely incredible, with his assist tally suggesting he is anything but ‘selfish’.
