Who has the most championship rings among active NBA players? LeBron James and Stephen Curry Headline full list

LeBron James no longer stands alone with the most championship rings among active NBA players.

In defeating the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala recorded their fourth title together. The significance? It ties each one of them with James for the most among active players.

According to Statmuse, there are only nine other active players who have won multiple championships. It should come as no surprise that most of them have either shared the court with James or suited up for the Warriors at some point.

That number does not include Patrick McCaw (3) and Quin Cook (2) as neither of them played a game in the 2021-22 season.

Fans in the United States can watch the biggest games of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV. Stream Sling Orange or Blue for $35/month, or both for $50/month. Right now, get half off your first month, plus SHOWTIME, STARZ, AND EPIX – first month on us!

SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish

Who has the most championship rings among active NBA players?

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala have the most Championship rings among active players with four each.

As you’d expect, they seem to be proud of that accomplishment.

The next most is three, held by Kevon Looney, Danny Green, JaVale McGee and Udonis Haslem.

Haslem won two of his three championships when James was in Miami while Green won one of his three titles with James in Los Angeles. McGee won two in Golden State and one next to James in Los Angeles, and all three of Looney’s have come in Golden State.

The only other active players with multiple rings are Chris Boucher, Damian Jones, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Rajon Rondo.

Active NBA players with most Championship rings (Statmuse) Rank Player Championships 1 LeBron James 4 Stephen Curry 4 Klay Thompson 4 Draymond Green 4 Andre Iguodala 4 6 Kevon Looney 3 Danny Green 3 JaVale McGee 3 Udonis Haslem 3 10 Chris Boucher 2 Damian Jones 2 Kawhi Leonard 2 Kevin Durant 2 Rajon Rondo 2

Who has the most rings in NBA history?

In a record that will likely never be broken, Celtics Legend Bill Russell has the most Championships in NBA history with 11.

The most titles won by someone who wasn’t teammates with Russell is Robert Horry with seven.

Four players have won six championships: Bob Cousy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.