Who has the most 50 point games in NBA history? Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan lead full list of all-time player Leaderboard

Wilt Chamberlain once averaged 50.4 points per game for an entire season, so it should come as no surprise that he has the most 50-point games in NBA history.

It’s not close, either.

Over his legendary 14-year career, Chamberlain recorded a total of 118 50-point games in the regular season. Michael Jordan has the next-most all-time with — are you ready for this? — 31 50-point games.

Only 11 players in NBA history have recorded 50 points in 10 or more games in their career. Four of those players are active.

Michael Jordan ranks second with 31 50-point games, followed by Kobe Bryant (25), James Harden (23) and Elgin Baylor (17).

Among active players, LeBron James is the closest to cracking the top five. He currently ranks sixth all-time with 14 50-point games in his career.

The 2022-23 season will mark James’ 20th in the league, but he averaged 30.3 points in 2021-22 and recorded not one, but two 50-point games. They became the first player in NBA history to score 50 points in multiple games after turning 35 years old in the process.

Most 50-point games in NBA history (Basketball Reference) Rank Player 50-point games 1. Wilt Chamberlain 118 2. Michael Jordan 31 3. Kobe Bryant 25 4. James Harden 23 5. Elgin Baylor 17 6. LeBron James 14 Rick Barry 14 8. Damian Lillard 12 9. Allen Iverson 11 10. Stephen Curry 10 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 10 12. Kevin Durant 9 13. Bernard King 8 14. Dominique Wilkins 7 15. Kyrie Irving 6 Adrian Dantley 6 Pete Maravich 6 Bob Pettit 6

Who has the most 50-point games among active players?

James Harden has the most 50-point games among active players with 23, putting him behind only Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant for the most in NBA history.

In addition to Harden, LeBron James (14), Damian Lillard (12) and Stephen Curry (10) are the only active players with 10 or more 50-point games in their careers.

Kevin Durant is one 50-point game away from joining the exclusive group.