The 2022 World Cup in Qatar capped off an entertaining 12 months in the world of football.

Lionel Messi ended football’s GOAT debate once and for all by winning the tournament with Argentina, and he also impressed for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

But where did he rank in the list of top Europe-based goalscorers for club and country in 2022? Using statistics from UEFA, we reveal who has scored the most goals this year across both men’s and women’s football.

Who has scored the most goals in 2022 in Women’s European football?



10) Dominika Kopinksa (Lodz, Poland) – 23 goals

9) Gentjana Rochi (Kuopion Palloseura, North Macedonia) – 28 goals

8) Marie Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain, France) – 28 goals

7) Fabienne Humm (FC Zurich, Switzerland) – 29 goals

6) Ewa Pajor, (VfL Wolfsburg, Poland) – 32 goals

MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 18: Marie-Antoinette Katoto of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with Paulina Dudek of Paris Saint-Germain after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League group B match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on November 18, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

5) Kadisha Shaw (Manchester City, Jamaica) – 35 goals

4) Romee Leuchter, (FC Ajax, Netherlands) – 36 goals

3) Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia) – 38 goals

2) Tessa Wullaert (Anderlecht/Fortuna Sittard, Belgium) – 39 goals

1) Fenna Kalma (FC Twente, Netherlands) – 45 goals

🔥 2022: Top Scorer in the World 🥵 45 goals (in less competitions) 👀 Fenna Kalma is vrouwelijk topscorer van 2022 in alle betaald voetbalcompetitions@fennakalma #fctwente pic.twitter.com/3jmhyWeI3e — FC Twente Vrouwen (@FCTwenteVrouwen) December 23, 2022

Kalma is one of the top goalscorers in the whole of football this year, surpassing the tallies recorded by superstars such as Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Sam Kerr.

The 23-year-old, who joined FC Twente from Heerenveen in 2019, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2021-2022 as she scored a record 33 league goals in just 24 appearances.

Despite her scintillating form, Kalma was not chosen for the Netherlands Squad for Euro 2022. She earned her first senior call-up in September, however, scoring a winning goal on her debut.

Kalma has continued to hit the back of the net this season, scoring six in a Champions League qualification match in August.

To top the list of female goal scorers this calendar year while barely playing international football is a remarkable achievement – ​​Fenna Kalma is certainly one to watch.

Who has scored the most goals in 2022 in men’s European football?

10) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France) – 33 goals

9) Amahl Pellegrino (Bodø/Glimt) – 34 goals

8) Harry Kane (Tottenham, England) – 35 goals

7) Ricardo Gomes (Partizan) – 35 goals

6) Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina) – 35 goals

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR – DECEMBER 13: Lionel Messi celebrates after their sides third goal by Julian Alvarez of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

5) Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig, France) – 37 goals

4) Mehdi Taremi (Porto, Iran) – 37 goals

3) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Barcelona, ​​Poland) – 42 goals

2) Erling Haaland (Dortmund/Manchester City, Norway) – 46 goals

1) Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France) – 56 goals

Kylian Mbappé has been a tour de force this year, recording 56 goals in as many matches. His Incredible tally includes five hat-tricks.

The 24-year-old helped PSG to the Ligue 1 title last season, scoring 28 goals as he finished as the league’s top goalscorer for the fourth consecutive season.

Mbappé was also phenomenal at the 2022 World Cup, despite heading home without the trophy. He did bring back the Golden Boot, scoring eight goals and becoming only the third player to hit a hat-trick in the World Cup final.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR – DECEMBER 18: Kylian Mbappe of France Battles for possession with Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

