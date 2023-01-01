Who had the most goal contributions in 2022? – GiveMeSport

So, the year of 2022 is finally over.

And what a year it was in the sport of football.

Lionel Messi got his hands on the FIFA World Cup for the very first time, with entertainment of the highest order seen all around the globe.

Now that we’re at the start of 2023 – which promises to be an equally incredible year in football – it’s time to look back at the best performers in the previous 12 months.

One of the best ways to do just that is to look at the players who amassed the most goals and assists combined at club level.

Needless to say, Messi features in the top 10 after his Sensational year, although the seven-time Ballon d’Or Winner just misses out on a place in the top five.

Here’s the top 25 in full, with all the key numbers sourced from the ever-reliable Transfermarkt.

Just to make you aware, the list only features those playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues…

The 25 players with the most club goal contributions in 2022

25. Benjamin Bourigeaud (Stade Rennais) – 27

Goals: 11 | Assists: 16

24. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) – 27

Goals: 17 | Assists: 10

23. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) – 27

Goals: 19 | Assists: 8

22. Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid) – 28

Goals: 14 | Assists: 14

21. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) – 28

Goals: 16 | Assists: 12

MUNICH, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 01: Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München looks on during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Bayern München and FC Internazionale at Allianz Arena on November 01, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

20. Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 28

Goals: 20 | Assists: 8

19. Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) – 29

Goals: 14 | Assists: 15

18. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – 29

Goals: 22 | Assists: 7

17. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 30

Goals: 23 | Assists: 7

16. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – 31

Goals: 22 | Assists: 9

MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 09: Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring their team’s third goal during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 09, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

15. Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) – 31

Goals: 25 | Assists: 6

14. Martin Terrier (Stade Rennais) – 32

Goals: 23 | Assists: 9

13. Rafael Leao (AC Milan) – 34

Goals: 16 | Assists: 18

12. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – 35

Goals: 20 | Assists: 15

11. Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco) – 36

Goals: 29 | Assists: 7

Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – AS Monaco v Olympique de Marseille – Stade Louis II, Monaco – November 13, 2022 AS Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 37

Goals: 25 | Assists: 12

9. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 40

Goals: 31 | Assists: 9

8. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 41

Goals: 17 | Assists: 24

7. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 42

Goals: 30 | Assists: 12

6. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 43

Goals: 16 | Assists: 27

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 22: Man City player Kevin De Bruyne makes a point during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on December 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

5. Erling Braut Haaland (Manchester City) – 43

Goals: 37 | Assists: 6

4. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) – 45

Goals: 25 | Assists: 20

3. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 49

Goals: 38 | Assists: 11

2. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) – 54

Goals: 37 | Assists: 17

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 62

Goals: 44 | Assists: 18

TURIN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 02: Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain applauds fans after the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain at Juventus Stadium on November 02, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Kylian, you’re an Absolute joke of a player!

Mbappe is the only player to bag 40 or more goals in 2022, with Lewandowski the second top scorer over the course of the year.

In terms of assists, De Bruyne and Messi are the only two who surpassed 20, the former finishing top of the pile with a whopping 27.

Not bad, lads.

Premier League quiz: Can you name these 40 players from the 2010s?





We’ll start easy… Michu



Chico Flores



You can find all of the latest football news and rumors right here.

next story previous story



News Now – Sport News