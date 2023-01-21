Who do Eagles or Giants play next? Potential opponents for the 2023 NFC Championship game

Since the early weeks of the season, it’s clear that the NFC East has been one of the best divisions in the NFL. However, few would have predicted that three of the final four teams in the NFC would come out of the East.

But that’s where we stand as the NFL season edges closer to a dramatic conclusion. The Eagles will be welcoming their familiar foes, the Giants, to Philly this Saturday with a spot in the NFC Championship on the line. Whoever wins could end up playing the Cowboys for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles and Giants played twice in the regular season, with Philadelphia winning both times. However, the second Matchup was in Week 18 with New York resting its starters. It will be a much tougher test for Nick Sirianni’s Squad this time around.

Here’s a full breakdown of who the Winner of Giants vs. Eagles can expect to play next as they continue their quest for the NFL’s Ultimate prize: the Lombardi trophy:

Who will the Giants or Eagles play in the NFC Championship?

The Winner of Giants vs. Eagles will face the Winner of Sunday’s Cowboys vs. 49ers Showdown in the 2023 NFC Championship game.

Because the NFC Divisional matchups are staggered across two days, Whoever emerges victorious in Philadelphia on Saturday won’t know their opponent until Sunday night after Dallas vs. San Francisco concludes.

If Dallas comes out on top, it will guarantee an all-NFC East conference Championship game. The Cowboys went 1-1 against the Eagles this year, and swept the Giants with wins in both regular season matchups. Neither the Giants nor the Eagles played the 49ers in the regular season.

If the Eagles win this weekend, they will be guaranteed to host the conference Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field by virtue of owning the No. 1 seed If the Giants pull off the upset, they’ll have to travel to either San Francisco or Dallas as the lowest remaining seed.

However it shakes out, it will be an exciting matchup in the NFC Championship, which will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29.