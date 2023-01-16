Who could Celtics trade? On Payton Pritchard, disabled player exception and more

The trade deadline is just over three weeks away, so let’s break down how likely the Celtics will cash in on their players and assets this season. Boston will be looking for some more athleticism on the wings and potentially another multi-level playmaker, so who could they give up to make those changes?

The obvious candidate on this roster, Pritchard has a few reasons to welcome a trade. He’s a little over a year away from restricted free agency and turns 25 later this month. Jayson Tatum will be past the halfway point of his second contract by the time Pritchard is starting his, and Pritchard is about a month older than Tatum.

A good sign of an untenable situation in the NBA is when your role declines from your rookie season, which has happened to Pritchard more because of opportunity than ability. But he hasn’t grown his game enough to make the market excited about his potential in a bigger role, especially considering he will be approaching his prime once he hits free agency.

The three guards in front of him in the depth chart are on long-term deals and Sam Hauser has generally held down the two spot when Coach Joe Mazzulla digs Deeper into the bench, so most of Pritchard’s minutes open up when there’s an injury. There are teams out there who have more room for him and feel he can grow into a rotation player with that chance.

Much like with Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford, maybe Pritchard can show signs of fulfilling his potential with a consistent role. That’s the downside to being drafted to a contender that manages to maneuver deals for veteran depth at the same time. This may be the best thing for both sides, as Pritchard and his teammates have made it apparent he deserves more of a chance elsewhere.

Verdict: Should be available.

Pritchard still has a year to audition, but the spotlight is fixed on Grant Williams. They turned down a four-year extension offer before the season that would have guaranteed $48 million and come with additional incentives, aiming for somewhere in the $15-20 million range per year in restricted free agency.

But since Rob Williams’ return, Grant Williams’ game has taken a hit. They didn’t play over 30 minutes for three weeks, they stopped closing games, and their rhythm has just been off.

His 3-point percentage dropped from 46.5 percent in the first 28 games of the season to 29.3 percent in the 15 games since the other Williams returned. But he’s been forcing the issue lately, getting more aggressive attacking the rim and putting up big performances in wins against Dallas, Chicago and Brooklyn over the past two weeks.

Williams looked like he made a brilliant bet when the season started and his Offensive game had clearly transformed. But role consistency is taking its toll on his market value, as most of this summer’s cap space belongs to Lottery teams who are trying to figure out if Williams can become their leader through a rebuild if they toss him a bag.

He has reason to be dealt, but the Celtics are in a good position for his free agency. Their main need at the moment is Athletic wing/forward depth and while Williams may not have the length or a dangerous vertical, he’s proven to be one of the best 3-and-D players coming off the bench in the league. It’s hard to upgrade over him, especially considering his long-term growth potential. He’s 24 and the Celtics have his matching rights.

Al Horford is making just $10 million next season, so there’s room in their luxury tax bill to give Williams the money he wants and potentially even a starting spot. But Mazzulla has been starting Derrick White instead of Williams most of the time when there’s an opening, so Williams re-signing wouldn’t guarantee he’ll be the starting four. It’s a tough spot for both sides, but the market conditions should allow for them to work something out this summer.

Verdict: Celtics should listen, but not shop.

Brad Stevens was bold in building a backcourt rotation of big combo guards, all of whom are good on both ends but have a weak point. The group has balanced itself out quite well and seemingly two of the three make an impact every night.

White and Malcolm Brogdon both have two years left on their deals. There’s no worry they’re about to be lame ducks, and the fit has worked so far. Marcus Smart and White seem to be more Instrumental to the team’s success and often close nights out, but Brogdon has enough big games taking over the offense to make it clear why they want to keep him around when Tatum and Jaylen Brown inevitably hit a wall in the postseason.

This dynamic is working and there’s no reason to break it up.

Verdict: Hold the fort unless something special comes around.

Al Horford

Horford just signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension last month.

Verdict: Why are you even asking?



Blake Griffin. (John E. Sokolowski/USA Today)

While Griffin has an actual role at times, he and Jackson are primarily there for the vibes. This team has maintained a strong locker room culture and these two are at the center of it. Griffin is more Instrumental because he works in some matchups and has lots of Veteran wisdom to pass on, but either of these two could be used in a trade.

Verdict: Potential trade matching pieces.

Jayson Tatum

Who would you even trade Tatum for at this point? The list is incredibly short. Either someone who has recently won MVP or Luka Dončić. Would you even trade him for Steph Curry or LeBron James now? The Celtics have the dream player and they aren’t going anywhere.

Verdict: LOL

Jaylen Brown

There is a hidden clause in the CBA requiring Brown to be in trade Rumors every season. It’s the Curse of being a star next to another star who can reliably run the offense. It’s incredibly unlikely that anyone of Brown’s caliber is hitting the market in the next month, and the Celtics are not in a place to sell Brown for parts.

The only impetus to move him now is if the front office thinks he is not going to make All-NBA and would be seriously interested in leaving in unrestricted free agency in July 2024. If he makes All-NBA, he qualifies for a Supermax deal that players rarely turn down. The concern is if he turns that down for whatever reason, the team knows he is a flight risk and his trade market value will take a big hit.

The Celtics still have a monetary advantage if they were to hit free agency, but that would still be a huge risk to lose a blue-chip Talent for nothing when other Fringe All-NBA players such as Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray fetched a Fortune on the trade market.

This is the Ultimate sell-high moment for Brown. But why would they sell high on Brown unless they think he may leave? The Celtics have a real chance at the title this season and it’s hard to envision them ever having a better chance at banner 18 than right now with Brown at the helm.

Verdict: Not going anywhere at the deadline. We’ll see this summer.

It’s always been about availability over ability with Boston’s combustible center. He’s making basically the mid-level exception for the next four seasons and he would probably fetch double that on the market, even with his injury history. The only reason to move him is if they can find another starting center, but Williams fits this team so well on and off the floor that his value to the Celtics is so much greater than another team — likely to be scared off by his injury concerns anyway .

Verdict: Continue to develop Williams, but look for potential pivots throughout next season.

Another shrewd move by the front office, Kornet has been talked up for a few years as an undervalued player whom the team wanted to keep. He’s shown his worth this year, resuscitating his NBA career with solid minutes and adopting a semblance of Rob Williams’ role. The Kornet Kontests alone are worth keeping him around, but he’s been a solid rim roller and floor spacer this year while playing good defense at the rim. For the 13th man on the roster, he’s been exactly what they hoped for this season.

Verdict: More than just a contract, but clearly tradable.

Sam Hauser

Finally breaking into the rotation this year, Hauser has been just about what you expect. Savvy player on both ends who can do one or two things that make him worth minutes, just not enough to get real playing time when he’s not Burying his shots.

Brad Stevens gave him a multi-year deal this summer because he believed in what he saw in practice and in Maine. Hauser started off so hot that he had too much room to fall off. He’ll be fine eventually and doesn’t hold enough value around the league yet to fetch anything of value that reflects his potential as a rotation player.

Verdict: Not quite yet.

While he could still provide value next season, this team is far enough into the tax that it will likely prefer using Gallinari over a trade exception if it does make a deal. He could be helpful next season, but at his age and coming off this big of an injury, the Celtics will likely try to find someone else with the taxpayer midlevel.

The Celtics could use another big wing who can either impact the game with athleticism or ball skills, the latter of which was supposed to be Gallinari’s job.

Verdict: Likely trade piece.

Disabled Player Exception

When Gallinari went down for the year, the team received a $3.3 million DPE because he is expected to be out for the season. This can be used as a trade exception or free agent chip, allowing them to sign someone off the buyout market for more than just the prorated minimum until March 10.

The Celtics will have to pay luxury tax on anyone they sign for more than the minimum this season, so they aren’t likely to just throw as much as possible at someone who will be on the outskirts of the playoff rotation. But then there is the $6.9 million Juancho Hernangomez traded player exception (TPE) that expires on Jan. 19 and the $5.9 million Dennis Schröder TPE that lasts until deadline day.

The Schröder TPE is the most likely to be used, as the Hernangomez TPE expires Thursday. Typically, deals done this early are for financial positioning ahead of the deadline, but the Celtics already started that process when they traded Noah Vonleh to San Antonio the first week of the year.

Verdict: Save for buyout season.

Marcus Smart

Saving the Ultimate trade rumor machine and longest-tenured Celtic for last. The rough edges have smoothed a bit on his Offensive game this year and he has taken that next step as a dynamic playmaker. Smart isn’t a traditional point guard who is going to just run high pick-and-roll into a drive-and-kick, but he piles up dimes in a more diverse array than almost any of his peers at the position.

The Celtics have completely calibrated around his skillset to the point that nobody seems to care that he’s right at 33 percent from deep for the third straight season. Hey, at least he is remarkably consistent. Smart won Defensive Player of the Year last season and is in the top-10 in the league in assists per game, yet he’s making just $17.2 million in the first year of his extension. He wants to be a Celtic for life and there’s no reason at this point to assume he won’t be.

Verdict: Love and trust.

(Top photo: Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)