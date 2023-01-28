Who could be the next 2024 commit?

This weekend is set to be a big one for the Auburn football program as first year head Coach Hugh Freeze and the staff get ready to host their first big recruiting event on the Plains. The Tigers are expected to host over 50 recruits from multiple recruiting classes on campus this weekend for Junior Day.

So far, Auburn football has only one commit in the class of 2024, Moody cornerback A’Mon Lane, following the decommitment of Miami-area quarterback Adrian Posse. Lane is ranked as the #216 overall prospect and the #15 cornerback in the recruiting class of 2024, and is the #16 Recruit out of the state of Alabama.

Will the Tigers add to that list this weekend? After the opportunities to speak with the coaching staff and the tour of the new facilities, it’s completely possible.

One athlete that has the potential to commit this weekend is Andalusia running back J’Marion Burnette. He is ranked as the #165 overall prospect and the #11 RB in the class of 2024, and is the #11 Recruit out of Alabama. He has taken four visits to both Auburn and Alabama, but the percentage is in favor of the Tigers according to the On3 database. Burnette already has a good relationship with running backs Coach Cadillac Williams, and this weekend’s visit could push him to make a commitment to the good guys.

Another potential commit could come from 4-star defensive back Jayden Lewis, another in-state recruit. Lewis is ranked as the #176 overall prospect and the #13 cornerback in the 2024 class, and is the #12 recruit out of Alabama. He has taken visits to Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, and Alabama, but Auburn football still takes the cake with the most (four) visits, and the On3 database percentage favors Auburn similar to Burnette’s.

Whether or not the Tigers close out Junior Day with a commitment, forming and strengthening relationships with over 50 recruits this early on in the cycle is a huge deal for Freeze and the program.