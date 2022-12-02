‘Who Cares About the NBA!’: Golf World Has Mixed Reactions Over Tony Finau’s NBA Inspired Golf Bag

Tony Finau has been in the news quite often of late. Early last month, the PGA Tour star won the Houston Open, finishing at 16-under par. They took home the Trophy and, along with it, the $1,512,000 cash prize. Tony was recently in the spotlight once more, but this time it was because of his caddy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tony has a very famous person caddying for him this week on the PGA Tour, and that man has a close connection with the Utah Jazz NBA team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Golf world reacts to Tony’s Jazz bag

In a recent tweet, a photo of Tony Finau along with his caddy was posted. They both were walking the course in the Bahamas at the Hero World Challenge. Finau’s caddy was holding a bag with the logo of the Utah Jazz NBA team. The twist was that his caddy, in fact, was none other than Ryan Smith, who owned the team.

The caddie network tweeted out asking the fans if they were for or against golf bags with NBA logos on them.

The fans were divided. Some agreed, while others strongly disagreed, and dissed the NBA. One said, “Who cares about the NBA.”

Some fans even recognized Ryan on the course.

Regardless of what the fans said, Tony’s caddy managed to “Jazz” it up on the course.

Tony Finau and Ryan Smith’s relationship

When Tony’s regular caddy, Mark Urbanek, was unable to attend the Hero World Challenge due to his wife’s pregnancy, Finau found himself a Billionaire replacement caddy. Smith, who owns the Utah jazz team, is almost worth as much as Woods himself, with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tony tweeted earlier this week and said, “Putting my guy @RyanQualtrics to work this week in the Bahamas! Let’s get it!!” Finau and Smith had been discussing him caddying for a while, and the Bahamas served as the perfect opportunity. The two are good friends, and Tony said, “It’s a fun atmosphere and the perfect tournament to bring Ryan along.”

Nov 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tony Finau raises the Championship Trophy after winning the Cadence Bank Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Tony claimed that about six weeks before the tournaments, he had asked Ryan if he wanted to join him at the Unofficial PGA Tour event. “He was more than happy to be here,” said Tony, who also described the Billionaire as “a great friend and a great mentor.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story – Why did Paige Spiranac Switch States and Move to Colorado?

Do you think Tony and his rich caddy can go all the way and get him another win on the Tour this year? Tune in to find out.