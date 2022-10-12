Who can Dethrone Warriors in West? More Nets dysfunction?

The 2022-23 NBA season opens with intrigue and filled with questions that should provide a compelling campaign.

It starts with Golden State’s ability – or inability – to win another Championship and trickles down to MVP candidates, the situation with the Los Angeles Lakers, the potential for disaster or success in Brooklyn, Philadelphia’s title chances and the return of several stars, including New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, who hasn’t played since May 4, 2021.

The season opens Oct. 18 with two games (Philadelphia-Boston, Warriors-Lakers), and the remaining teams begin play on Oct. 19-20.

USA TODAY Sports takes a look at the top storylines for the season.

Who can Dethrone the Warriors in the West?

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry averaged 25.5 points per game last season.

The West is Brutal in the best way this season, and while the Warriors may be the favorites to win the conference again, getting back to the Finals will be even more difficult with the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets Chasing Golden State. Since the Warriors played in five consecutive Finals (2015-2019), no team has appeared in back-to-back Finals. Whoever wins the West will have earned as much as any team has, and health will play a Giant factor throughout the season and playoffs.

The East is loaded, too

Just when it looked like Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Milwaukee were the teams that figured to compete for the East title, Cleveland acquired Donovan Mitchell. And don’t forget about Chicago, which, like Cleveland, was among the better teams in the East last season until injuries got in the way. The Celtics bring back the heart of a team that reached the NBA Finals, but they also have their work cut out for them. And the reward for whoever wins the East is a best-of-seven series against a team that just clawed through the West.

Will this season produce a first-time MVP?

Nikola Jokic won the last two MVP Awards (2022, 2021) and Giannis Antetokounmpo won the previous two (2020, 2019). Will another international player, such as Dallas’ Luka Doncic or Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, win it this season? And will the NBA have a first-time MVP. It’s a strong list of MVP candidates: Jokic, Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Embiid, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Memphis’ Ja Morant. Also consider these former winners: the Lakers’ LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Philadelphia’s James Harden.

Which way are the Nets headed?

Perhaps the most dysfunctional team in the NBA last season and into the offseason, the Nets could be a disaster or one of the best teams in the league. The offseason started with star Kevin Durant asking for a trade and continued with the uncertainty of Kyrie Irving’s future with the team. How resolved these situations remain unknown, but the Nets will start the season with Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons. Damage must be repaired, or this could go sideways quickly. Either way, they will be interesting to watch.

Can James Harden provide what the Sixers are missing?

If James Harden is healthy and in shape, he has a chance to help the Sixers reach the Finals for the first time since 2001. Already an MVP Winner and teaming up with MVP candidate Joel Embiid for a full season, Harden can be the missing piece if he puts it all together with his scoring and passing. Let’s see if Harden can rekindle some of that Rockets Firepower with his former boss in Houston, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who was intent on bringing Harden to the Sixers. Look out if he’s on his game.

Are the Lakers even a playoff team?

It’s LeBron James, it’s the Lakers, and people pay attention. But they might be paying attention to a team that is a bottom-rung playoff team at best. The Lakers needed major improvements in the offseason to join the elite in the West, and while they revamped the lineup with some new faces (they kept Russell Westbrook, at least for now), it’s not enough to elevate the Lakers, who have made the Playoffs just twice in James’ four seasons in Los Angeles.

Is this finally the Clippers’ season?

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who missed all of last season, are healthy and return to a team that still went 42-40 last season. Tyronn Lue is one of the best coaches in the league, and the Clippers have a deep roster with Reggie Jackson, John Wall, Luke Kennard, Robert Covington, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac and Nic Batum. Los Angeles might not be the favorite in Las Vegas, but league executives are high on the Clippers.

Players we can’t wait to see return

Notable players missed all of last season – and some even more than that. Here are the players making a return for the first time in at least a season: New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, Denver’s Jamal Murray, the Clippers’ Leonard, Brooklyn’s Simmons, Golden State’s James Wiseman, Los Angeles Lakers’ Kendrick Nunn, Brooklyn’s TJ Warren , Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac and Phoenix’s Dario Saric.

Rookie of the year race

In the 2022 NBA draft, three players were considered potential No. 1 picks: Paolo Banchero, Holmgren and Jabari Smith, and they went 1-2-3 in that order to Orlando, Oklahoma City and Houston. But Holmgren injured his foot in the offseason and is unlikely to play this season, leaving Banchero and Holmgren Smith as the favorites. But the top two picks don’t always win Rookie of the year. Ben Simmons in 2018 was the last No. 1 pick to win the award, and Morant in 2020 was the last No. 2 picks to win it. Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, Detroit’s Jaden Ivey, Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe and Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin also have a shot.

The strength along with the Mississippi River

Minnesota made the Playoffs last season for just the second time in 18 seasons, and in the offseason, the Timberwolves acquired Rudy Gobert to go alongside a strong core that includes Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. Memphis reached the conference semifinals last season but did not have Morant (injured) for the final three games of the Warriors series. The Grizzlies are young, talented and getting better with a strong coach in Taylor Jenkins. The Pelicans get Williamson back on the court, joining Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas.

