Who are the top senior boys soccer players in the state? Let us know!

New Jersey is a breeding ground for some of the best high school soccer players across the country. Throughout the state, numerous players earn Scholarships to play at Division I programs, or even go abroad and play for Overseas Clubs or academies.

In the first of a four-part series, NJ.com would like to highlight some of the Seniors who are making an impact on their respective teams. Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 28, fans will be asked to vote for the best senior player in the state. While our NJ Advance Media boys soccer staff will nominate a handful of players, please feel free to send your Picks to the following emails: [email protected] and [email protected].

The deadline to submit nominations is Tuesday, Sept. 27

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Corey Annan and Lauren Knego cover boys soccer and may be reached at [email protected] and [email protected]. Follow them on Twitter @coreyannan360 and @laurenknego.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.