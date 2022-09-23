Who are the top goal scorers in USMNT history?

The USMNT suffered a 2-0 defeat in Japan with the World Cup around the cornerFielding a starting line-up that featutred Jesus Ferreira as the central attacking player between Gio Reyna on one side and Brenden Aaronson on the other. Ferreira, who was born in Colombia and plays for FC Dallas, has a decent record of seven goals in 13 games since his debut in 2020, and five of those have come in 2022. In all likelihood, the 21-year-old will be tasked with leading the line at the World Cup with Ricardo Pepi struggling for form and Christian Pulisic struggling to get a club game at Chelsea.

Pulisic is the only active player on the list of the USMNT’s all-time top scorers and his inactivity at Stamford Bridge will be a cause of concern for Gregg Berhalter, who could not give the 24-year-old a run-out against Japan in his side’s penultimate game before the World Cup after he picked up a knock in training.

Donovan, Dempsey lead the way

The USMNT have now failed to score in five games so far in 2022, against Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Japan. Historically, the US has produced some fine goalscorers, none more prolific than that Landon Donovan and Clint Dempseywho both bagged 57 for their country, Donovan in 157 caps and Dempsey in 141. The former spent the vast majority of his club career at LA Galaxy, with brief stints in Europe at Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Everton. Dempsey became a cult hero at Fulham, scoring 60 times in 225 Premier League appearancesand also had a spell at Tottenham as well as playing for Seattle and New England Revolution in MLS.

Third on the list of all-time scorers is Jozy Altidore, whose eclectic club career took in New York Red Bulls, Villarreal, Hull City, Bursaspor, AZ Alkmaar, Sunderland, Toronto and New England Revolution. Although still playing club football at Puebla, Altidore Retired from international duty in 2019 has 115 caps.

Top 15 USMNT all-time goalscorers

Player Goals First Latest
Landon Donovan 57 25 Oct 2000 10 Sep 2013
Clint Dempsey 57 28 May 2005 22 Jul 2017
Jozy Altidore 42 06 Feb 2008 26 Jun 2019
Eric Wynalda 34 04 Feb 1990 12 Feb 2000
Brian McBride 29 03 Nov 1996 28 May 2006
Joe-Max Moore 24 31 Jan 1993 07 Oct 2001
Christian Pulisic 21 28 May 2016 27 Mar 2022
Bruce Murray 21 07 Feb 1986 03 Mar 1993
Eddie Johnson 19 09 Oct 2004 10 Sep 2013
Earnie Stewart 17 13 Jun 1993 26 Jul 2003
Michael Bradley 17 17 Oct 2007 11 Jun 2017
DaMarcus Beasley 17 19 Jan 2002 11 Oct 2008
Carlos Bocanegra 14 18 Jan 2003 16 Oct 2012
Gyasi Zardes 14 05 Jun 2015 29 Jul 2021
Coby Jones 14 19 Oct 1992 08 Sep 2004

