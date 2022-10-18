Who are the top candidates for MVP in the NBA for the 2022-23 season?

The 2022-23 NBA season may just be kicking off, but all eyes will already be fixed on a few key players as MVP hopefuls.

While many see the Jokic-Embiid battle extending into this seasonothers are looking at outside contenders to scoop the award.

Here are the most talked-about names when MVP conversations take place around the league.

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets

The back-to-back reigning MVP can’t be overlooked when coming at this subject, and he will be looking to extend that to a third straight award. If he can pull it off, Jokic will join Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird as only the fourth player to ever do so in three consecutive seasons. While he certainly has the tools to do it, his chances may be hurt by the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr, which could dull some of the shine from Jokic.

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers

Going head to head with Jokic for the past two seasons, Joel Embiid finished second in the voting both times. Last year, he managed to stay relatively healthy and he is looking to carry on from where he left off. Like Jokic, having a healthy Squad around him may actually hurt his chances in the voting, in this case that takes the form of James Harden, but Embiid is still one of the best players in the league.

Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks

While Doncic almost single-handedly brought the Mavs to the final last season, it was done in a notorious style, with Doncic is slowly working his way up to the dominant form that he finds late in the season. This year, however, he has come into the season already in shape, and looking like he is firing on all cylinders from the get-go. If he can manage to stay healthy, he would seem to be the favorite to walk away with the title this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

For much of the past five seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP set scoring records last season, but with a poor showing in the Playoffs for the Bucks, his voting results suffered. Coming into this season, the “Greek Freak” looks to be all focused on setting this to rights.

Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets

With all of the off-season news dominated by his desire to leave Brooklynit is hard to see how Durant would be able to find the desire to rise to the MVP level, but as one of the best players in the NBA, he is always a contender, particularly if he can remain healthy.

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

Easily the standout name on the Champion GSW squad, Curry could put up the kind of numbers that would be needed to make a run at the MVP. The thing that may work against him is the desire by the Warriors to repeat, which may see them rest him more than he would like.

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

Carrying the Celtics through the season, Tatum then had a disappointing run in the Finals last season. They will be looking for Redemption and to prove that he truly belongs in the upper echelons of NBA players.

And Morant

Memphis Grizzlies

While a name who was in the 2021 conversation for MVP, Morant was hampered by his health issues. If he can stave off injury this seasonhe should be able to maintain that same high-level of play that could see him make a push on the award in 2022.

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers

King James is a legend. A contender for Michael Jordan’s claim to be the GOAT, James is a perennial claimant to the MVP award. Even with the Lakers sharing the ball around, you don’t talk about MVPs without mentioning LeBron.

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans

A surprise for bookmakers has been Zion Williamson, who after missing all of last season through injury, has come back and had more bets placed on him winning the MVP award than any other player. While he certainly has the talent to back up this claim, only time will tell if his health problems are a worry or not.