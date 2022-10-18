Who are the oldest players in the NBA? LeBron James, Udonis Haslem, Carmelo Anthony and Andre Iguodala Headline top-10 list

As we enter the 2022-23 NBA season, the future of the league is in great hands with as much young, established talent as we’ve ever seen with guys like Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant, to name a few.

But there are still plenty of old heads who are making an impact around the league with years of service that equal (or exceed) some of the ages for this year’s Rookie class.

When Heat Veteran Udonis Haslem announced his return for a 20th season in Miami, he solidified his spot as the oldest player in the NBA at 42 years old.

While Carmelo Anthony is still searching for his next team, Andre Iguodala announced that he would return for one more run with the Warriors.

And then, of course, you have guys like LeBron James and Chris Paul, who are defying Father Time as two of the best players in the entire NBA at the age of 37.

Who are the oldest players in the NBA?

Below is a list of the oldest players who are slated to play in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Note: Carmelo Anthony is a free agent, but would be the third-oldest player in the league, respectively, should they suit up for another season.

Oldest players Entering the 2022-23 NBA season Name Team Age* DOB NBA Experience Udonis Haslem Heat 42 6/9/1980 20 Andre Iguodala – 38 1/28/1984 19 Carmelo Anthony – 38 5/29/1984 20 LeBron James Lakers 37 12/30/1984 20 PJ Tucker 76ers 37 5/5/1985 12 Chris Paul Sun 37 5/6/1985 18 Taj Gibson Wizards 37 6/24/1985 14 Kyle Lowry Heat 36 3/25/1986 17 Goran Dragic Bulls 36 5/6/1986 15 Garrett Temple Pelicans 36 5/8/1986 13 Al Horford Celtics 36 6/3/1986 16 Rudy Gay Jazz 36 8/17/1986 17

*Age is opening night, which falls on Oct. 18, 2022